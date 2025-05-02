How To Turn Your Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Into A Shot Glass
Cookies and milk are the ultimate combination. We dip, we dunk, we sip, and we slurp. But have you ever thought about drinking your milk directly from a cookie? Well, with some chocolate chip cookie dough and a few simple kitchen tools, you can make shot glasses that, quite literally, are good enough to eat.
The original cookie shot glass is often traced back to chef Dominique Ansel, who began selling them in his New York City bakery in 2013. However, countless people have made their own versions of the edible cups since, and you can easily recreate them at home. All you need is cookie dough, melted chocolate, a shot glass, and a muffin tin.
To form the cups, simply press the cookie dough into the walls of the muffin tin and make an indent in the centers. After baking, push a shot glass into the middle and allow the cookies to cool before lining them with a layer of melted chocolate. Once the chocolate has hardened, fill the cups with whatever you'd like: Milk, chilled espresso, or maybe make some adult-friendly drinks like Baileys or spiked eggnog. The choice is yours!
Important tips for leak free cups
While they're pretty straightforward to make, cookie shot glasses can be a little finicky. To prevent them from turning out too soft, make sure you bake the cookies until they're golden brown and slightly crisp and let them cool to room temperature before taking them out of the molds. This can take at least 20 minutes. A stiffer cookie dough works best, or even a chilled one if you have time.
The chocolate layer acts as a barrier for leakage, so it's also important to ensure the insides of the cups are completely covered. Use a spoon to spread the chocolate into every crevice, or use your fingers if you need to. Finally, don't fill the cookies until right before serving, as the liquid can make them soggy. You can buy special shooter molds online if you want the cups to look even better, or use popover molds if you have them.
Once you've nailed the process, try experimenting with different types of cookies. Chocolate chips are always delicious, but you could also use recipes for red velvet cookies, double chocolate sea salt cookies, or buttery sugar cookies. Any flavor of melted chocolate works too for the lining, and you could amp things up with rich chocolate milk for the filling. We particularly like the sound of chocolate cake shots, but you do you.