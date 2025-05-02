How To Turn Your Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Into A Shot Glass

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cookies and milk are the ultimate combination. We dip, we dunk, we sip, and we slurp. But have you ever thought about drinking your milk directly from a cookie? Well, with some chocolate chip cookie dough and a few simple kitchen tools, you can make shot glasses that, quite literally, are good enough to eat.

The original cookie shot glass is often traced back to chef Dominique Ansel, who began selling them in his New York City bakery in 2013. However, countless people have made their own versions of the edible cups since, and you can easily recreate them at home. All you need is cookie dough, melted chocolate, a shot glass, and a muffin tin.

To form the cups, simply press the cookie dough into the walls of the muffin tin and make an indent in the centers. After baking, push a shot glass into the middle and allow the cookies to cool before lining them with a layer of melted chocolate. Once the chocolate has hardened, fill the cups with whatever you'd like: Milk, chilled espresso, or maybe make some adult-friendly drinks like Baileys or spiked eggnog. The choice is yours!