How To Give Your Cinnamon Rolls A Total Protein Boost

The best homemade cinnamon rolls feature a yeasty, buttery dough and a sticky brown sugar filling. However, as scrumptious as they are, there's one thing missing from these squidgy little fellas: protein. The good news is that you can give your cinnamon rolls a total protein boost by including a tweaked frosting. Simply combine some Greek yogurt and vanilla protein powder into your regular cream cheese-based recipe to hit those macros.

The classic way to make cinnamon rolls with a cream cheese icing is to combine softened cream cheese with confectioner's sugar, and vanilla. The consistency of the frosting is then loosened with a splash of milk so it can either be dolloped or drizzled over the rolls as desired. Subbing some of the cream cheese for Greek yogurt is such a nifty move because it increases the protein content of the frosting and loosens its texture in one fell swoop. The yogurt lightens and lifts the cream cheese while imbuing it with a subtle tang that counterbalances the caramel-y sweetness in the filling.

To give your cinnamon rolls an even bigger protein boost, you can mix a scoop of vanilla protein powder into the frosting along with the Greek yogurt. This thickens the frosting slightly and lends it a richer texture, but you can always add some milk to loosen it if preferred. The hint of vanilla in the protein powder will also give your frosting a yummy, inviting aroma and eliminate the need to add vanilla extract.