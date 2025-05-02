How To Give Your Cinnamon Rolls A Total Protein Boost
The best homemade cinnamon rolls feature a yeasty, buttery dough and a sticky brown sugar filling. However, as scrumptious as they are, there's one thing missing from these squidgy little fellas: protein. The good news is that you can give your cinnamon rolls a total protein boost by including a tweaked frosting. Simply combine some Greek yogurt and vanilla protein powder into your regular cream cheese-based recipe to hit those macros.
The classic way to make cinnamon rolls with a cream cheese icing is to combine softened cream cheese with confectioner's sugar, and vanilla. The consistency of the frosting is then loosened with a splash of milk so it can either be dolloped or drizzled over the rolls as desired. Subbing some of the cream cheese for Greek yogurt is such a nifty move because it increases the protein content of the frosting and loosens its texture in one fell swoop. The yogurt lightens and lifts the cream cheese while imbuing it with a subtle tang that counterbalances the caramel-y sweetness in the filling.
To give your cinnamon rolls an even bigger protein boost, you can mix a scoop of vanilla protein powder into the frosting along with the Greek yogurt. This thickens the frosting slightly and lends it a richer texture, but you can always add some milk to loosen it if preferred. The hint of vanilla in the protein powder will also give your frosting a yummy, inviting aroma and eliminate the need to add vanilla extract.
Greek yogurt is a protein powerhouse
Greek yogurt has almost twice as much protein as regular yogurt and boasts a thicker, creamier consistency because it's strained to remove extra liquid. This concentrated texture means the same volume of Greek yogurt contains more milk than regular yogurt, which accounts for its higher protein content. Often used to amp up the protein in dips, sauces, and desserts without overloading them with calories, this useful dairy product is dense and satisfying without being cloying.
Incorporating it into a cream cheese frosting creates an icing that has a softer, almost whipped consistency and smoother texture. A good quality protein powder can contain over 20g of protein per scoop and its versatile texture means it can be seamlessly mixed into the Greek yogurt and cream cheese without producing a grainy mouthfeel. Consider playing around with the ratios to find the right balance. For example, you could nix the yogurt and only use protein powder if preferred.
Whatever you do, don't limit using your high-protein frosting on cinnamon buns alone. It's also perfect for adding extra protein to your favorite breakfast sweet treats, like pastries and muffins. You can even slather it on cinnamon rolls made with tortillas or puff pastry or use it to sandwich together red velvet whoopie pies.