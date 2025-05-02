Ina Garten's Pantry Organization Technique Is Pure Genius
Ever wished you could take a sneak peek into a celebrity's cupboards? Ina Garten has an undeniable entrepreneurial streak — be it running her original Hamptons store or penning a best-selling cookbook, she knows how to run the show. Often literally. With that in mind, Garten's pantry has an especially electric allure. How does the celebrity chef keep all her ducks in a row? Is there an organizational secret behind her level-headed success? Amazingly, we have answers; The Kitchn hit the jackpot, securing an interview with behind-the-scenes photos of Garten's kitchen. According to their findings, Garten's trick is simple: She organizes her pantry like a grocery store.
It's very on-brand for the former store owner, and she has specific criteria; all labels must be facing forward for easy (if not immediate) identification. The whole concept hinges on efficiency. With all the items stocked in bulk, lined backward in rows, it becomes simple to evaluate what needs restocking, and you're never left in the lurch. Use the last of the turkey broth? Grab the next carton in line. Add that to the most eye-opening facts about Ina Garten. Besides, her time-saving skills evidently pay off. Did you know the legendary chef also has a fully-fledged pilot's license?
Why is grocery-style stocking so effective?
Ina Garten's advice immediately qualifies as culinary lore. However, it's understandable to want a wider verdict on grocery-style stocking — it's quite the commitment, and what if it's not useful for the mere mortals in the kitchen? Stocking your pantry like a miniature grocery store does work, though. For one, ignoring expiration dates is one of the pantry storage mistakes you need to stop making yesterday. Lining items backward in an oldest-to-newest order is a seamless strategy for eliminating wastage.
Purchasing in bulk is also key for providing shoppers with more agency and control over volatile store prices. Plenty tout the benefits of stocking up when items go on sale rather than buying intermittently at higher prices. And if you're debating Ina Garten's favorite items to stock her kitchen with? Search Aldi first. Stockpiling items might be more expensive now, but low-cost stores like Aldi have plenty of finds for less than a dollar. Budget-conscious shoppers can start small, picking up a collection of spices or long-life products every few weeks.
Garten's strategy is a no-brainer: reducing wastage, increasing kitchen efficiency, and maximizing bargains. The aesthetic benefits shouldn't be overlooked, either; there's something to be said for a sleek-looking pantry. After maintaining this layout year-round, Garten simply invests in an annual spring clean, tossing out any older oils or powders. How low-maintenance does that sound?