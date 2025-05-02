Ina Garten's Pantry Organization Technique Is Pure Genius

Ever wished you could take a sneak peek into a celebrity's cupboards? Ina Garten has an undeniable entrepreneurial streak — be it running her original Hamptons store or penning a best-selling cookbook, she knows how to run the show. Often literally. With that in mind, Garten's pantry has an especially electric allure. How does the celebrity chef keep all her ducks in a row? Is there an organizational secret behind her level-headed success? Amazingly, we have answers; The Kitchn hit the jackpot, securing an interview with behind-the-scenes photos of Garten's kitchen. According to their findings, Garten's trick is simple: She organizes her pantry like a grocery store.

It's very on-brand for the former store owner, and she has specific criteria; all labels must be facing forward for easy (if not immediate) identification. The whole concept hinges on efficiency. With all the items stocked in bulk, lined backward in rows, it becomes simple to evaluate what needs restocking, and you're never left in the lurch. Use the last of the turkey broth? Grab the next carton in line. Add that to the most eye-opening facts about Ina Garten. Besides, her time-saving skills evidently pay off. Did you know the legendary chef also has a fully-fledged pilot's license?