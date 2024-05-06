22 Of Ina Garten's Favorite Items To Stock Her Kitchen With

Time and time again, Ina Garten has shown us just how sophisticated simplicity can be. Garten is a self-taught chef whose first job in the food industry was purchasing a specialty food store in the Hamptons on a bit of a whim. Though the store's name — "The Barefoot Contessa" — was the previous owner's doing, it's now become entirely associated with Garten and her expansive brand. It neatly symbolizes her ability to streamline recipes, make complicated dishes less overwhelming for beginners, and minimize kitchen tools and products to what's absolutely necessary.

This simplicity is a wonderful facet of her brand. But it doesn't mean Garten shies away from all tools and specialty items. Sure, she thinks you don't need every complicated tool and elite ingredient on the market to be efficient — but finding favorites that work for you can be essential. Let's take a closer look at what she does keep in her kitchen and why.