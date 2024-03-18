The Trio Of Salts That Ina Garten Always Stocks Her Pantry With

A pantry is not complete without salt. Whether you're making a salted caramel sauce, salted peanut butter bars, or adding salt to your fruit, veggies, and proteins, it will transform a ho-hum taste into one you don't want to stop experiencing. This flavor enhancer is the King Kong of seasonings and the Barefoot Contessa concurs. But if you are going to attempt Ina Garten's favorite meal to make every year, AKA Thanksgiving dinner, you want to make certain you have the right salts in your cabinets.

The celebrity chef spoke to Bon Appetit and shared that there are three salts she always has on hand, and unsurprisingly, it doesn't include table salt. "It's really important in every dish, both sweet and savory," Garten says. "You also have to use the right one for the right occasion. For cooking, I use Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt, and it's always perfect. But when I want to finish with salt, I use Fleur de Sel, which is a French sea salt, and it's just the kind of briny, or Maldon English flake salt. When I'm brushing the top of a pot pie with egg wash, a little sprinkle of that flaky salt gives it a little crunch. It's absolutely delicious."