The Unconventional Fruit Pie New Yorkers Love (And The Best NY Spots To Try It)
There are the standard fruit pies everyone knows and loves — think apple, blueberry, cherry, peach, and strawberry rhubarb pie. But for some reason, there are some fruits that don't often get mixed with sugar, sandwiched between two layers of flaky crust, and baked into a syrupy, sweet dessert. You don't see pineapple pie or cantaloupe pie on many menus, for example, but there are plenty of unconventional fruits that work well in pies – and one of them is actually a staple in New York State.
You may not have heard of it, but grape pie is a real thing, and people in the Empire State love it. This type of pie is exactly what it sounds like. It's made like most other traditional fruit pies, but it's a bit more labor intensive. Most recipes include steps for removing the skin from the grapes, cooking the pulp down, running it through a strainer or a food mill to remove the seeds, then recombining the pulp with the skins before mixing it with sugar, corn starch, and a splash of lemon juice.
The origins of grape pie
Grape pie was created in the 1950s in the Finger Lakes region of New York State, specifically in the town of Naples, by a woman named Irene Bouchard. Naples now hosts the annual Naples Grape Festival and is famous for its local Concord grapes, which are different from the more common crimson seedless grapes. Some turn these grapes into wine and others bake them into delicious pies. Wine and pie? A winning combo, in our eyes.
According to Visit Finger Lakes, Naples is considered the "Grape Pie Capital of the World," a title the town earns by cranking out more than 70,000 grape pies every year. When you make that many of one thing every single year, it's bound to be good. While grape pie originated in the Finger Lakes region of western New York and is most often found on the menus of staple Naples joints, it also makes some appearances in different locations throughout the state. Let's take a look at where you can find this very special dessert.
Where to get the best grape pie
In Naples, get your grape pies at Arbor Hill Grapery and Winery, Cindy's Pies, Cheshire Farms Creamery, Joseph's Wayside Market, and more. While Monica of the iconic Monica's Pies closed down her full-time shop as of 2024, she still serves grape pie at the festival every year. The people of Naples take their grape pie very seriously, but there are also some who've spread the cheer further down the state.
While the menu is seasonal and therefore ever-changing, Market Table in New York's West Village served an elevated version of the upstate classic: a Concord grape pie with a sour cream gelato. One Yelp reviewer called the dessert "insanely good" and added, "I scraped the plate and my husband searched for crumbs." At one point, Williamsburg's Pies 'n Thighs also served a Concord grape pie, which one Yelp reviewer called "delectable."
But these days, your best bet for finding authentic grape pie may be to travel to the Finger Lakes and visit the Grape Pie Capital of the World. Of course, you could always attempt making your own version at home — just be aware that you probably won't find Concord grapes at grocery stores due to their thin skins and short season. Instead, check farmer's markets in fall. Use our tips for how to make the best fruit pie and homemade pie crust, and make sure you know how to tell when your fruit pie is done baking!