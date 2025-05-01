The Unconventional Fruit Pie New Yorkers Love (And The Best NY Spots To Try It)

There are the standard fruit pies everyone knows and loves — think apple, blueberry, cherry, peach, and strawberry rhubarb pie. But for some reason, there are some fruits that don't often get mixed with sugar, sandwiched between two layers of flaky crust, and baked into a syrupy, sweet dessert. You don't see pineapple pie or cantaloupe pie on many menus, for example, but there are plenty of unconventional fruits that work well in pies – and one of them is actually a staple in New York State.

You may not have heard of it, but grape pie is a real thing, and people in the Empire State love it. This type of pie is exactly what it sounds like. It's made like most other traditional fruit pies, but it's a bit more labor intensive. Most recipes include steps for removing the skin from the grapes, cooking the pulp down, running it through a strainer or a food mill to remove the seeds, then recombining the pulp with the skins before mixing it with sugar, corn starch, and a splash of lemon juice.