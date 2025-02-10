Concord Vs Crimson Seedless Grapes: Is There A Difference?

It's easy to imagine red grapes being interchangeable for serving, eating, making wine, or mixing into recipes. But with thousands of grape varieties across the world and at least 350 red grapes suitable for winemaking alone, it's much more nuanced than that. Whether table grapes, juice grapes, wine grapes, or those destined for jams and jellies, the type and variety of grape matters. That's why we're taking a closer look at the difference between two prominent red grapes: Concord and crimson seedless.

The most obvious difference when viewing these two grapes side by side is that the Concord sports a deep blue-purple skin compared to Crimson Seedless with its lighter, namesake crimson-red hues. In addition to color, the skins also diverge texturally. Peeling Concords is relatively easy, making the juicy inner flesh accessible for primary commercial purposes, such as making kid-favorite purple grape juices and grape jellies. Crimson Seedless are instead the ultimate table grape, with taut skins that crunch with every bite, unleashing the succulent, pulpy, sweet, tartness within.

Differentiating these two juicy beauties of nature happens on many levels, ranging from history to cultivation methods and regional identities. How that plays out in your own kitchen largely comes down to personal preference and what you really want from one of Mother Nature's most beloved fruits.

