Review: On The Rocks' Harmony Collection Is A Smash-Hit Cocktail Collab

When you want a cocktail but aren't a mixologist, where do you go? Sure, you could hit up your local bar, but let's be honest — bar-hopping is an expensive habit unless you're in a dive bar town. Add in the fact that sometimes you don't want to leave the house for happy hour, and there's only one solution: pre-made cocktails. Fortunately, there's no shortage of ready-to-drink cocktail options on the market, and one popular brand has released an upscale (yet still affordable) cocktail duo that can transport you to Japan in just one sip.

I'm no stranger to the On The Rocks brand. I've tried numerous cocktails from the company, and I'm more and more impressed with each new offering. On The Rocks' collaboration with The House of Suntory is no exception. Spoiler alert: I adored everything about each of these bottles, which will both easily become staples in my cocktail collection. I may or may not be sipping on a glass of boulevardier as you're reading this — if I'm not, it's because I'm savoring a little martini while soaking up some sunshine. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about On The Rocks' Harmony Collection.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.