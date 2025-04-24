Review: On The Rocks' Harmony Collection Is A Smash-Hit Cocktail Collab
When you want a cocktail but aren't a mixologist, where do you go? Sure, you could hit up your local bar, but let's be honest — bar-hopping is an expensive habit unless you're in a dive bar town. Add in the fact that sometimes you don't want to leave the house for happy hour, and there's only one solution: pre-made cocktails. Fortunately, there's no shortage of ready-to-drink cocktail options on the market, and one popular brand has released an upscale (yet still affordable) cocktail duo that can transport you to Japan in just one sip.
I'm no stranger to the On The Rocks brand. I've tried numerous cocktails from the company, and I'm more and more impressed with each new offering. On The Rocks' collaboration with The House of Suntory is no exception. Spoiler alert: I adored everything about each of these bottles, which will both easily become staples in my cocktail collection. I may or may not be sipping on a glass of boulevardier as you're reading this — if I'm not, it's because I'm savoring a little martini while soaking up some sunshine. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about On The Rocks' Harmony Collection.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is On The Rocks' Harmony Collection?
On The Rocks' Harmony Collection features two different bottles: the blood-red Japanese Boulevardier and the bright, earthy-green Yuzu Matcha Martini. The collection is debuting in May 2025 to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, so the brand called on a renowned Japanese mixologist to craft the bottles: Hidetsugu Ueno. Ueno, owner of Tokyo's famous High Five bar, treats mixology with all the reverence you'd expect an artist to have for their creations. The menu at High Five is never set; instead, Ueno and his team craft drinks on the spot to fit each guest's flavor preferences.
I found this tidbit about Ueno's practice particularly interesting in the context of this collection. Though each bottle is undoubtedly expertly crafted, they feel intimate and effortlessly palatable — I can't imagine anybody downright disliking either of them. Had Ueno placed either in front of me at his 12-seat bar, I'd have felt understood on a spiritual level. The Japanese Boulevardier features Suntory Whisky Toki combined with port wine and bitters, and it comes in at a whopping 32.5% ABV. The Yuzu Matcha Martini highlights Haku Japanese vodka in a creative marriage with yuzu fruit and matcha, and it boasts a gentler 20% ABV.
Price and availability
The duo (which, yes, is only retailing as a duo) will be available starting in May 2025. Though you can't buy the bottles from the company directly, you can use its online locator tool to find retailers near you that carry the products. I commonly see On The Rocks' offerings in my local liquor stores, so you could also call liquor retailers in your area to see if they carry the brand.
The two-pack, each bottle of which is 375 milliliters, will sell for $29.99. If you ask me, that's a steal. You'll get a few good pours out of each bottle (possibly more out of the boulevardier). Compare that to the $10-and-up cocktail price at many bars nowadays, and it's clear that this duo is well worth the cost, stellar quality aside. The collection is a limited release — although it's unclear how long it will be around, I implore you to hunt some down while they're on the market. Personally, I'll stock up on at least a few more before they run out.
Taste test: Yuzu Matcha Martini
In case you didn't know, yuzu is an important fruit in Japanese cuisine, and it's no surprise that it has gained some traction in the cocktail world. Even less surprising is its marriage with matcha — one of my favorite stateside chains (yes, Trader Joe's) has a creative yuzu green tea spread that you can use in a myriad of ways. Admittedly, I don't know that I've ever had yuzu and matcha together, and I was skeptical at the thought of a matcha-flavored martini. What I found in this earthy-green bottle, however, was nothing short of delightful.
The first thing you'll notice (aside from the stellar color) is a bright, fruity smell the moment you open the bottle. That alone told me I was in for a treat. In fact, the drink far exceeded any expectations I had — it was very yuzu-forward with a pleasant, juicy citrus tang, and though you can definitely tell it's an alcoholic beverage, it's far from being overwhelming. I might not have even identified the matcha if I hadn't known it was there. All it does is add an earthy undertone that gives some depth to the drink, acting as a sort of springboard off of which the yuzu takes flight. This cocktail is delicious, sophisticated, and doesn't feel like it has a 20% ABV. Drink as sparingly as you can, though I doubt my bottle will last beyond a few more days.
Taste test: Japanese Boulevardier
Never had a boulevardier before? Not to worry — the iconic 1920s cocktail is a little past its heyday, but it's still well worth trying, especially for whiskey enthusiasts. Though a huge fan of whiskey cocktails, I'd never had boulevardier before this tasting, something which I now sorely regret. I was slightly daunted at the prospect of a more than 30% ABV cocktail. Fortunately, this combination of Toki whisky, port wine, and bitters was not only palatable but delightful. My first sip let me know I was in trouble.
It's easy enough to make your own classic boulevardier, but honestly, you may even be better off grabbing this bottle from On The Rocks. It's simply incredible. For starters, the Japanese Boulevardier manages to be wildly smooth despite its strong ABV — it goes down impeccably easily, which kind of floored me. The whisky is potent and smoky, while the port wine introduces a juicy component and smooths out the typically sharp end of a sip of whisky. Bitters work subtly in the background, rounding out the whole bottle for a cohesive taste that packs a punch. Honestly, despite the company's "on the rocks" moniker, I really like drinking this bottle neat. It also leaves the slightest hint of sweetness on the lips, practically begging the drinker to take another sip.
Final thoughts
Remember when I raved about On The Rocks' Lemon Drop Martini? Well, that delightful bottle has a couple of new contenders for top spot. In case you couldn't already tell, I'm a super-fan of this well-matched duo. Each drink is luxe on its own; when considered as a duo, each complements the other beautifully. While the Yuzu Matcha Martini offers bright punctuation to any hot day, the Boulevardier's rich warmth is something you'll sink into, like a plush chair in front of a fireplace. Plus, I haven't even taken the time to laud the whole point of this brand — the already-crafted cocktails require no work on your part, aside from simply pouring them into glasses. Yes, please.
Whether or not you're a cocktail enthusiast, On The Rocks' Harmony Collection is easy to recommend. Where I foresaw the brand's Lemon Drop Martini potentially being polarizing — its floral and earthy basil elements make it a singular offering in the genre — I see no reason why the vast majority of happy hour participants wouldn't like either of these. Maybe the pickiest of picky drinkers could find some fault in the bottles, but personally, I found none.