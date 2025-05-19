The Hershey's Kisses Flavor That Tastes Like 'Pure Happiness' In Candy Form

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hershey's chocolate is one of the most iconic candies born in the USA. And while its milk chocolate bars didn't achieve favorable reviews in our ranking of popular candy bars, the Hershey's Kiss is bite-sized perfection. There's something about the size and shape of a kiss that pulls on the heartstrings of even the most pretentious chocoholic. Like Hershey's candy bars, Kisses come in many different flavors that deserve a ranking.

In our ranking of 13 Kisses, the flavor that tastes like pure happiness in candy form is the seasonal Mint Truffle flavor. These fleeting Christmas Kisses are more than worthy of stuffing into stockings, desserts, and, of course, mouths! Consisting of a dark chocolate exterior and a creamy, mint green, minty truffle filling, these Kisses balance chocolatey richness with the cooling and refreshing flavors of mint. The color contrast is as exciting as the textural delight of a crunchy dark chocolate shell that oozes with a bright green mint cream. The dark green foil wrapper stenciled with silver snowflakes is a festive introduction to these seasonal treats that, in addition to pure happiness, also bestow a comforting taste of winter.

While drugstores and grocery stores sell Mint Truffle Kisses for the short Christmas season, their brief existence on candy aisle shelves is part of the allure. That said, you can purchase them year-round on Amazon.