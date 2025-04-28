The Best Instant Mushroom Coffee To Buy For Iced Drinks
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Heard of mushroom coffee? Statistically speaking, you probably have. The global mushroom coffee market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2023, and data analytics firm Strategic Market Research anticipates a further compound annual growth rate of 9.8%, bringing the value to $4.5 billion by 2030. Whether you're newly curious or a longtime fan, there's one mushroom coffee brand that belongs on your radar, and it doesn't even require a machine to brew. In our ranking of the 11 absolute best instant coffees for iced drinks, Four Sigmatic Think swept the competition for instant mushroom coffees.
Not to be confused with psychedelic mushroom chocolate, mushroom coffee is spiked with non-hallucinogenic adaptogenic mushrooms. Today's tip comes from Tasting Table's own Hunter Wren Miele, a coffee expert and the taste-tester behind our ranking. Miele notes, "This company has been going strong for 11 years (back when no one had heard of mushroom coffee)." It's no wonder that the best-performing brand has been perfecting its craft since long before it became trendy.
The official Four Sigmatic website describes its instant mushroom coffee as "A medium rich roast with notes of chocolate." That's a pretty straightforward canvas upon which to add other flavored syrups and creamers or to keep it simple and straightforward, whatever your style, but it's especially great for iced coffee drinks. This blend doesn't contain any sugar, either, facilitating maximum customizability. Miele explains, "Four Sigmatic's coffee doesn't actually taste like mushrooms. The flavors of these superfoods blend seamlessly into the coffee — especially when chilled — providing only a slightly earthier aftertaste than traditional coffee."
Four Sigmatic Think instant mushroom coffee is filling our cups and topping our ranking
Four Sigmatic Think instant mushroom coffee marries the convenience of instant coffee with the wellness benefits of mushroom coffee for a best-of-both-worlds cuppa joe that checks all our boxes. Adaptogens have long been valued by ancient Ayurvedic medicine for inflammation reduction and antioxidant-dense immune system support. One serving of Four Sigmatic packs 250 mg of organic lion's mane mushrooms and 250 mg of wild-harvested, organic chaga mushrooms. Plus, considering a 30-serving bag runs for $34.61 on Amazon, that shakes out to just over one dollar per cup.
Four Sigmatic isn't just made to be enjoyed hot. This brand boasts thorough dilution even without boiling water – praise which can't be said of all or even most regular instant coffee brands (which we ranked from worst to best), mushroom content aside. For the best chilled sipping experience, Miele says, "Toss this instant coffee over ice with extra-creamy oat milk and a little maple syrup for a cooling and invigorating plant-powered drink that's perfect for fall."
It's worth noting that Four Sigmatic's instant mushroom coffee packs about half the caffeine of a regular cuppa joe (50 mg). But for folks looking to reduce their daily caffeine consumption, this could be viewed as a positive. After that first full-strength cup of the day, try switching to this convenience-centric instant mushroom coffee to avoid a caffeine crash later on (and improve digestive gut health, to boot). That lower caffeine can even reduce anxiety and improve sleep.