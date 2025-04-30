The Part Of Your Nespresso Machine You Should Never Clean In The Dishwasher

If you love your daily coffee, mocha, or espresso, and you use a Nespresso machine to whip up your delicious cuppa (or few), you'll probably agree that it does a darn fine job. And like anything that works hard, it needs a good clean, but luckily just now and then and not daily like we do.

As tempted as you may be to take out all the accessories, from the water tank to the steam wand and capsule container, and chuck them all in the dishwasher, not all the removable components of a Nespresso machine are dishwasher safe, and the drip tray is one of those parts. This is because the plastic from which the tray is made is susceptible to warping — or in worst-case scenarios, melting — depending on how hot your dishwasher gets in its heating cycle.

The best way to clean your drip tray — and other parts of your Nespresso machine that may not be dishwasher safe — is in warm water with a gentle detergent or natural cleaner. Strong detergents like abrasive chemical-based solvents and highly acidic liquids like vinegar can damage your machine parts, so choose a milder one that is odor-free. You also don't want to scrub your drip tray with an abrasive sponge or hard-textured cloth. Use a soft-bristled brush or the soft side of the sponge and gently but firmly wipe your drip tray clean, then rinse.