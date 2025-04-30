The Part Of Your Nespresso Machine You Should Never Clean In The Dishwasher
If you love your daily coffee, mocha, or espresso, and you use a Nespresso machine to whip up your delicious cuppa (or few), you'll probably agree that it does a darn fine job. And like anything that works hard, it needs a good clean, but luckily just now and then and not daily like we do.
As tempted as you may be to take out all the accessories, from the water tank to the steam wand and capsule container, and chuck them all in the dishwasher, not all the removable components of a Nespresso machine are dishwasher safe, and the drip tray is one of those parts. This is because the plastic from which the tray is made is susceptible to warping — or in worst-case scenarios, melting — depending on how hot your dishwasher gets in its heating cycle.
The best way to clean your drip tray — and other parts of your Nespresso machine that may not be dishwasher safe — is in warm water with a gentle detergent or natural cleaner. Strong detergents like abrasive chemical-based solvents and highly acidic liquids like vinegar can damage your machine parts, so choose a milder one that is odor-free. You also don't want to scrub your drip tray with an abrasive sponge or hard-textured cloth. Use a soft-bristled brush or the soft side of the sponge and gently but firmly wipe your drip tray clean, then rinse.
Descaling and cleaning your Nespresso machine
Not all Nespresso machines are the same, so check the label to see which parts are dishwasher safe and which aren't. Alongside the drip tray, the capsule container, water container, and cup support are also not dishwasher safe, so these should all be hand-washed. But your other daily-used parts generally can be popped into the dishwasher for a cooler-water cycle. But again, take direction from the manual. Remember that warranties also won't cover breakages by you not following the directions and safety instructions, so it's pretty useful to RTM, as they say (read the manual).
For the inside of your Nespresso machine, cleaning involves a descaling process. You should do this after you've used around 300 capsules — though keeping count can be quite a chore, so aim for around every three months. Your instructions will give you the best cleaning process for your particular model, but the general descaling will start with making sure any pods in the system have been ejected and your removable parts have been gently hand-washed. Fill the Nespresso tank with an appropriate Nespresso descaling solution and fill with water, and run the descaling process as per your instructions.
Empty out the solution and wash your tank with a little dishwashing soap, then rinse it thoroughly. Wipe the exterior of your Nespresso machine with a clean, damp cloth and a tiny amount of dishwashing liquid if needed. Gently dry with a soft cloth, then let the machine fully air-dry before kicking it into action again.