Here's How Long The Warranty On Your Nespresso Machine Actually Lasts
Making coffee is a big part of many people's morning routine. Nespresso has a wide selection of coffee makers that cater to lovers of different types of java — from hot espressos to iced lattes. But since Nespresso's machines are somewhat of an investment, it's helpful to know that they come with a warranty. In the United States, the warranty on most new machines lasts one year, with some exceptions that come with two-year coverage. The specific warranty information for your chosen machine is written in the instruction manual that came with the coffee maker.
The warranty covers both repairs and replacements of faulty Nespresso machines, without any additional charges. Nespresso's refurbished machines, called RELOVE, are included in that warranty program as well. To make a warranty claim, you need to reach out to Nespresso's official customer support, not the physical store where you bought the machine. You'll speak to someone through a video chat who will guide you through the process. Usually, Nespresso will try to fix the machine first, and only offer a replacement if unsuccessful. The company's customer support confirmed to Tasting Table that faulty machines can be sent to them via UPS, and a home pickup can even be arranged. We were also told that the repair process typically takes about two weeks, and that Nespresso no longer offers loaner machines in the meantime.
Warranty limitations you should be aware of
Nespresso's warranty does come with some limitations. When a machine gets replaced within the warranty window, the new one doesn't come with the standard one-year coverage. Instead, it only gets a six-month warranty. However, if there were more than six months still left on your original warranty, Nespresso honors that agreement, and the new machine is covered until the remaining time runs out.
There are also some cases of coffee makers malfunctioning that the warranty does not cover. For example, if a machine stops working after being used with improper voltage, Nespresso will not cover that. Nespresso machines purchased in the U.S. should only be used with a 120V, 60Hz power supply and the AC plug type.
The company also makes it clear that it won't cover any machines that weren't properly maintained and descaled, so it's best to give your Nespresso the care it deserves with a weekly clean cycle. And should your coffee machine break after you've already run out of warranty, Nespresso will still repair it, but you'll have to pay a fee. If you opt for a new one instead, the customer support has been known to offer a 35% discount.