Here's How Long The Warranty On Your Nespresso Machine Actually Lasts

Making coffee is a big part of many people's morning routine. Nespresso has a wide selection of coffee makers that cater to lovers of different types of java — from hot espressos to iced lattes. But since Nespresso's machines are somewhat of an investment, it's helpful to know that they come with a warranty. In the United States, the warranty on most new machines lasts one year, with some exceptions that come with two-year coverage. The specific warranty information for your chosen machine is written in the instruction manual that came with the coffee maker.

The warranty covers both repairs and replacements of faulty Nespresso machines, without any additional charges. Nespresso's refurbished machines, called RELOVE, are included in that warranty program as well. To make a warranty claim, you need to reach out to Nespresso's official customer support, not the physical store where you bought the machine. You'll speak to someone through a video chat who will guide you through the process. Usually, Nespresso will try to fix the machine first, and only offer a replacement if unsuccessful. The company's customer support confirmed to Tasting Table that faulty machines can be sent to them via UPS, and a home pickup can even be arranged. We were also told that the repair process typically takes about two weeks, and that Nespresso no longer offers loaner machines in the meantime.