You Probably Haven't Heard Of The Actual Best Fruit Snack Brand

Either you remember finding them in your lunchbox, or you remember packing them for your kids, but everyone has a fond memory or two with fruit snacks. There have been many iterations over the years, ranging from the wacky and wild (and a few discontinued fruit snacks we'd love to bring back) to the totally underrated. We here at Tasting Table sat down to rank 14 fruit snack brands from worst to best and, despite a few that surprised us, our winner is a brand you probably haven't heard of.

We found Black Forest Juicy Burst berry medley fruit-flavored snacks to be the very best of the best, not only because of their interesting consistency and size but also their unique and genuine flavors. Compared to many other brands on our list, Black Forest's juicy filling was nowhere near as artificial or synthetic tasting, instead providing a delightful burst of fruity tartness with every gummy we popped into our mouth. They were more similar texture-wise to a candy than a stereotypical fruit snack, making its higher price point worth the extra cash.