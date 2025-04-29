The Teriyaki Sauce Brand You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Teriyaki sauce is an all-purpose condiment that transforms everything from proteins to vegetables; you can use it for this more traditional Teriyaki chicken recipe or even as a marinade and dressing for this teriyaki chicken crunch salad. While we've got plenty of tips on how to make the perfect teriyaki sauce from scratch, a bottled teriyaki sauce is a great resource to cut your prep work in half, and many teriyaki sauce brands are as delicious as anything you might be able to cook up at home. But that can't be said for the La Choy brand.

In our ranking of 13 popular teriyaki sauce brands, La Choy teriyaki sauce came in last place. We based our ranking on the flavor profile and texture of each sauce, with the ideal being a thick yet pourable sauce with a balanced trifecta of sweet, salty, and umami. Unfortunately, La Choy fell far short of the complexity you'd expect from teriyaki sauce. Despite garlic and ginger making an appearance on the ingredients list, the flavor of La Choy was very soy and sugar heavy. Not only was the flavor profile one-sided and underwhelming, but the texture was gloopy and congealed; we suspect that too much cornstarch is the culprit. While the low price tag might catch your eye, with La Choy, a cheap price means a cheap taste.