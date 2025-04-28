Here's The Difference Between the Roast and Air Fry Setting On Your Countertop Cooker

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The air fryer has indisputably established itself as America's favorite kitchen appliance. Whether you use a Ninja, a Cosori, or Midea's Two Zone Air Fryer, the household staple has made waves as an efficient way to cook and reheat foods. This usefulness stems, in part, from its multitude of settings; air fryers typically come with options that include, at the bare minimum, roasting and air frying. These choices may sound interchangeable, but they're actually, significantly, different. That's because roasting and air frying correlate with different cooking lengths and levels of heat and, therefore, apply to different kinds of recipes.

Specifically, an air fryer's roast setting will generally heat your appliance to a higher temperature than the standard air frying option. That temperature may fall between 375-425 degrees Fahrenheit. Avid bakers and chefs likely won't be surprised by this higher roasting temperature; roasting via the oven likewise correlates to hotter heat than standard baking. Given this temperature, however, roasting sets your air fryer to a shorter time frame, so your recipe typically won't need as long under high heat.

For comparison, using the designated air fry setting will cook your food at a lower temperature. Often, 325 degrees Fahrenheit is the ideal baseline starting point — though that temperature comes with a longer cooking length. As such, air frying and roasting both guarantee hot food but should be used strategically depending on what you're cooking.