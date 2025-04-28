Here's How Long Liquid Egg Whites Are Good For After Opening

Eggs are a quintessential part of the kitchen, and given current shortages and supply-chain issues, it's no wonder people will do some pretty crazy things to get their hands on a carton (like the time someone in Pennsylvania stole a trailer full of eggs). Though the entire egg, both yolk and whites, are necessary to many parts of both baking and cooking, there are times when just using one or the other will suffice, such as when it comes to using egg whites as an egg wash. You can purchase a container of liquid egg whites ready for use in your wildest kitchen creations, but once that bad boy is opened, you only have about three days to use the entire thing before it's past its prime.

If you're wondering what actually comes in store-bought liquid egg whites, it's pretty straightforward. The cartons contain sterilized and pasteurized egg whites and possibly thickening and flavoring agents. When it comes to an unopened container, it's always best to listen to the use-by date, but once the liquid egg whites are open, you've entered a whole new ballgame with the potential for bacteria and other pathogens that cause foodborne illnesses to proliferate. Either opened or unopened, liquid egg whites need to remain refrigerated at all times, ideally at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. If you open the container and accidentally leave it on the counter at room temperature for more than about two hours, you'll need to throw the entire thing away out of an abundance of caution.