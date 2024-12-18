What Actually Comes In Those Store-Bought Egg White Cartons?

So, you've bought a carton of pre-packaged egg whites at the store. Sure, the carton says 100% egg whites, but is that really all that's in the box? In most cases, yes; but you do need to check the ingredients label. Depending on the brand, you may see some surprising additions, such as natural flavor, salt and onion powder, spices, xanthan gum, guar gum, and maltodextrin. Fortunately, these inclusions are the exception and not the rule. The actual processing of egg whites is done entirely by complex machinery using real whole eggs.

Advertisement

Sanitized eggs are rolled into a large rotating wheel, appropriately called a "cracker," which cracks open each egg and distributes the whole egg into a cup. As the wheel rotates, the whites drip through a hole in the cup into another cup underneath. The egg whites are then transported to a pasteurizer, where their temperature is monitored. As required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), all egg products outside of the shell must be rapidly heated and maintained at a minimum of 130 degrees Fahrenheit and no higher than 140 degrees Fahrenheit for five hours to ensure that harmful bacteria is killed.

The pasteurization process affects the egg whites' viscosity, making them more liquid than untreated egg whites. This means they don't whip up frothily enough to yield a fluffy cheese soufflé. The nutrition of egg whites, however, doesn't change, and a ½ cup serving of packaged egg whites still has 11 grams of protein, so if you drink smoothies, you should consider adding pre-packaged (and pasteurized) egg whites to your smoothie mix.

Advertisement