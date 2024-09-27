The Downside To Baking With A Store-Bought Carton Of Egg Whites

Egg whites are all the rage for people at every stage. Those on a weight loss journey use them as an alternative to whole eggs because they are high in protein but low in fat, cholesterol, and calories; bakers know egg whites as the essential component in recipes that call for fluffiness; and mixologists frequently use them in cocktails. To get to the egg whites, one has to crack the egg and either discard or repurpose the yolk. That's why it's very clutch (pun intended) that pre-cracked egg whites are available for purchase in a carton, saving you some trouble. Or do they? While they can indeed rival fresh egg whites in certain aspects when it comes to baking, they tend to fall short for one main reason: They don't whip up.

Packaged egg whites have to be pasteurized before they can be sold. Pasteurization is a heat treatment that kills the potential pathogens and prolongs the shelf life of the whites, but it also changes their consistency. Fresh egg whites are thicker and more gooey than store-bought ones; the latter are runnier and more watery, making them impossible to whip up (which is often also noted on the package). While this change may barely be noticeable when you're only using the whites in breakfast meals or as a simple wash on baked goods, it becomes significant and quite a deal-breaker for recipes that call for whipped, fluffy egg whites. Meringues, restaurant-quality waffles, souffles, and the like just won't be successful with store-bought whites.