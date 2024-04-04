Egg Whites Are Your Secret Weapon For A Better Stir Fry

Cooking techniques abound to make it easier to dish out tasty goodness in our daily lives. If those techniques happen to come with a catchy name like "velveting," all the better. In this case, it's apropos and aptly descriptive, as it describes a Chinese cooking process that tenderizes meats using simple, ordinary ingredients such as egg whites and cornstarch. Methods vary between chefs, but many incorporate ingredients like wine, soy sauce, oyster sauce, and baking soda.

Velveting could theoretically be employed in endless ways, but it's most commonly praised for sizzling up a stir fry meal. The process begins with making a batter out of corn starch and egg whites. that creates the core base of a velveting batter. But you can also add a small amount of oil or bump up the flavor with some Shaoxing wine, rice vinegar, or other compatible flavorings to taste.

This batter then sits on thinly sliced meat for your stir fry, resting for at least an hour in the refrigerator. This changes the chemical structure of the protein, softening it for a "velvety" texture. The egg whites in particular are a secret weapon, as they have a natural alkalinity, similar to baking soda, that aids in the tenderizing process. As the battered meat sits in the fridge, it creates a protective coating that seals in moisture and flavor during cooking. However, there's more to the velveting process, with another important step before the grand finale.