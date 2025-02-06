Someone In Pennsylvania Just Stole A Trailer Full Of Eggs

If the rising cost of eggs and empty shelves keeps you awake at night, you're not alone. Employees at Pete & Gerry's Organics in Greencastle, Pennsylvania went to work on Sunday morning to discover that an entire distribution trailer carrying over 100,000 eggs was stolen from the property. Given the high demand and astronomical cost of eggs these days, that's about $40,000 worth of merchandise.

Even though eggs aren't usually the most stolen food in the world, the little golden-yolk beauties have become a hot commodity. Outbreaks of the avian flu, otherwise known as H5N1, have created major supply chain issues and shortages of eggs on grocery store shelves, like the current shortage at Whole Foods. The thieves who stole the eggs from Pete & Gerry's Organics completed the act at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, according to Pennsylvania State Police and have yet to be found.

"The thieves could sell them or even use them for vandalizing purposes," Trooper Megan Frazer, a Pennsylvania State Police spokeswoman, told the New York Times in an email this week. "We don't know what purpose of stealing 100,000 would be for at this time. With the extreme increased price of eggs, someone may have thought they could sell them."

