The Chain Restaurant Charging You Nearly 100% More For Breakfast In 2025
It's not just your imagination, chain restaurant prices are rising. But if you're wondering which companies are ramping up prices faster than others, it's already been revealed. FinanceBuzz did some digging into which companies are ramping up rates faster than others, and one of the results was quite shocking. Between 2020 and 2025, their study showed IHOP's restaurant prices to have risen a staggering 82%. Are you a regular customer? That's nearly 100% more for breakfast in 2025.
Budget-savvy readers are likely wondering about the dishes to avoid ordering at IHOP. The country-fried steak and eggs saw an individual raise of 95%, from $7.99 to $15.59. The sought-after 2x2x2 combo is now priced 129% higher at an eye-watering $12.59 rather than $5.49. Times are certainly changing. Even the humble milkshake couldn't escape, with a 111% rise to $7.99.
Second in sky-high command? Texas Roadhouse was the runner-up, with a 46% increase in its menu prices. Admittedly, that's considerably less than IHOP's 82% — a colossal difference despite being in close quarters on the leaderboard. With general inflation at 22%, IHOP's raised prices stand out as the most dramatic in the industry. Maybe brush up on how to get a free breakfast from IHOP on your birthday; you deserve it.
What customers are saying
FinanceBuzz aren't the only ones noticing the difference. Customers have taken to online platforms to discuss the changes. "I was trying to order a French toast combo on the app and I'm struggling to understand how this one combo is worth $24. Have they raised the prices?" asked one puzzled Reddit user. Responders chimed in with suggestions, citing secret egg surcharges, hyperinflation, and tendencies to avoid touristy areas for fear of similarly heightened prices. "Still enjoy going to IHOP but very occasionally these days," another commenter empathized.
In 2022, CEO John Peyton publicly explained increases to be a question of value-orientation. Interestingly, around this time, some customers rushed to the chain's defense. One Reddit user justified the then-rate of $6.99 for a single slice of French Toast. "It's because it's super thick. Welcome to the real world if you don't want to spend money for the convenience then stay home and learn how to cook," they snapped. Yet rates have risen even further since then — on the same thread alone, more recent comments take a warier approach. "Their quality is pretty okay, but it's the prices that kept us away," one user admitted.
Notably, IHOP hasn't officially caved to eggflation, aka the surcharge restaurants like Denny's and Waffle House have transparently added to menus. Still, there's no denying the decrease in affordability. Perhaps you'll have to nail similar recipes at home; try this simple tip for perfectly browned pancakes every time.