The Chain Restaurant Charging You Nearly 100% More For Breakfast In 2025

It's not just your imagination, chain restaurant prices are rising. But if you're wondering which companies are ramping up prices faster than others, it's already been revealed. FinanceBuzz did some digging into which companies are ramping up rates faster than others, and one of the results was quite shocking. Between 2020 and 2025, their study showed IHOP's restaurant prices to have risen a staggering 82%. Are you a regular customer? That's nearly 100% more for breakfast in 2025.

Budget-savvy readers are likely wondering about the dishes to avoid ordering at IHOP. The country-fried steak and eggs saw an individual raise of 95%, from $7.99 to $15.59. The sought-after 2x2x2 combo is now priced 129% higher at an eye-watering $12.59 rather than $5.49. Times are certainly changing. Even the humble milkshake couldn't escape, with a 111% rise to $7.99.

Second in sky-high command? Texas Roadhouse was the runner-up, with a 46% increase in its menu prices. Admittedly, that's considerably less than IHOP's 82% — a colossal difference despite being in close quarters on the leaderboard. With general inflation at 22%, IHOP's raised prices stand out as the most dramatic in the industry. Maybe brush up on how to get a free breakfast from IHOP on your birthday; you deserve it.