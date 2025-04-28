Why Pouring Salsa Over Chicken Is A Game Changer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken is a dinnertime hero. It's tasty, satisfying, and a good source of protein and vitamins. It's also versatile, the perfect companion to nearly any combination of sauces, spices, seasonings, herbs, and vegetables. Maybe that's why it's a staple in so many cuisines — did you know there are 13 different fried chicken styles around the world? We're always on the hunt for new ways to upgrade chicken, especially any ideas that are essentially effortless. So, we turned to an expert for inspiration. Rick Martinez is a chef and the author of the new cookbook, "Salsa Daddy: A Cookbook: Dip Your Way into Mexican Cooking." Based on his book and area of expertise, it may not shock you that he recommends pouring salsa over chicken. But when you hear how he does it, you'll be ready to refresh your weekday dinner routine.

"To me, it's a really great way to change things up," Martinez says. "One thing that I often do ... [I'll buy] a chicken ... sear the chicken on both sides, and then pour two cups of salsa over the top, and then just let it cook for 40 minutes until the chicken's falling apart. And then you'll get this really delicious, shreddy chicken. You can make tacos with it, you can eat it with rice, make rice bowls, burritos, whatever you want. And you literally didn't do anything." Between how easy this upgrade is and how many varying meals it can instantly create, salsa plus chicken equals the hack we all need.