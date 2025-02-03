This slow cooker Hawaiian shredded chicken bowl takes the flavors of Hawaiian pineapple chicken and piles them poke-bowl-style with fresh toppings on a bed of jasmine rice to create a nutritious, flavorful meal that can be prepped ahead with minimal hands-on work. Cooked mostly in the slow cooker, this dish makes meal planning for the week a breeze.

Poke, a beloved and ancient Hawaiian dish featuring lightly marinated diced fresh fish, got a major boost of Asian-inspired flavors with the arrival of Japanese and other Asian immigrants in Hawaii during the 1970s. That's when Hawaiian pineapple chicken became especially popular, inspired by the canned products and tropical presentation fashionable in the day. We wanted to take this retro dish and give it a decidedly fresh, California-cuisine-inspired overhaul with toppings and seasonings that would be more at home in modern kitchens. Making most of this dish in the crockpot means you can easily cook on Sunday, take any leftover rice, dice your toppings, and assemble your bowls for the week within a few short hours.

According to Ksenia Prints of Thermocookery, this Hawaiian shredded chicken bowl draws inspiration from the vibrant flavors and spirit of poke, offering a convenient and delicious twist on a classic by slow-cooking tender chicken with tropical ingredients like pineapple, ginger, and soy sauce. Whether you're a fan of traditional pineapple chicken, or looking to add some new life to your meal rotation, this recipe is sure to become a favorite.