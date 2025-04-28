The Most Common Baklava Baking Disaster And How To Avoid It

While its origins are debated, baklava is a common dessert in both Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. The tasty pastry is made up of layers of crispy phyllo dough and nuts that are soaked in a sweet syrup. The finished product is rich, perfectly moist with some remaining crunch, and oh so delicious. Since store-bought phyllo dough is usually used to make it at home, the recipe is pretty easy, albeit a bit time-consuming; it's mostly a case of assembling and baking the ingredients. The one thing to watch out for is soggy baklava — you need to let the syrup soak into the baked pastry for just long enough to moisten it. The trick to getting it perfect every time is simple: Just drain the syrup out after it has soaked for a bit.

There's even a clever trick to drain it. To make baklava, you assemble the nut and pastry layers, then bake them until golden and crispy. Then you slice them — traditionally into diamond shapes — and pour the syrup over top. To drain, remove one or two sliced pieces from a corner of the pan of baklava, and tilt the pan up on the opposite side, so that any excess syrup pools in the now-empty corner. You can use a spoon to scoop it out, and then place the pan back in its normal position (and return its missing members if they haven't already been eaten).