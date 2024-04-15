The Proper Way To Store Baklava For Later

Originating in the Middle East and modernized in Greece, sweet and sticky baklava is a dessert that has made its way all over the world. Baklava has stood the test of time — but that isn't to say it will last forever. As much as we all wish it didn't, baklava has a shelf life. In most cases, it will stay at room temperature for weeks. Generally, the pieces will get chewier as time goes on. Once they begin to dry out, that'll be your sign that your baklava is nearing its end. The good news is that there are ways to store your baklava that could make your next batch last for months.

When storing it at room temperature, let your baklava cool completely after baking, cut it into pieces, and place them inside an airtight container with parchment paper between them. Stored this way, your baklava will last two weeks or more. To make it last even longer, you can also place the baklava in your refrigerator instead. However, it will become harder and chewier. Reheating it in your oven at 325 degrees for 4-5 minutes could help regain its crispiness.

The shelf life of fresh baklava varies depending on the ingredients used, the environment in which it's stored, and how it's prepared. That's why it's important to ensure it's kept inside an airtight container away from heat and light to preserve its texture. Anything longer than a few weeks, however, will require storing your baklava in the freezer.