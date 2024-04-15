The Proper Way To Store Baklava For Later
Originating in the Middle East and modernized in Greece, sweet and sticky baklava is a dessert that has made its way all over the world. Baklava has stood the test of time — but that isn't to say it will last forever. As much as we all wish it didn't, baklava has a shelf life. In most cases, it will stay at room temperature for weeks. Generally, the pieces will get chewier as time goes on. Once they begin to dry out, that'll be your sign that your baklava is nearing its end. The good news is that there are ways to store your baklava that could make your next batch last for months.
When storing it at room temperature, let your baklava cool completely after baking, cut it into pieces, and place them inside an airtight container with parchment paper between them. Stored this way, your baklava will last two weeks or more. To make it last even longer, you can also place the baklava in your refrigerator instead. However, it will become harder and chewier. Reheating it in your oven at 325 degrees for 4-5 minutes could help regain its crispiness.
The shelf life of fresh baklava varies depending on the ingredients used, the environment in which it's stored, and how it's prepared. That's why it's important to ensure it's kept inside an airtight container away from heat and light to preserve its texture. Anything longer than a few weeks, however, will require storing your baklava in the freezer.
Freezing baked and unbaked baklava
Storing baked baklava in the freezer is as easy as storing it on your kitchen counter or inside your refrigerator. As soon as you pull it out of the oven, you can put it straight into the fridge. You don't even have to cut or cover it, you just have to let it cool. If you're lazy — and if you have an airtight container or bag that's big enough — you can put it in the freezer as is, although the advantage of cutting it first is that you can reheat it in individual servings. Regardless, your baklava will be good there for up to four months. Just know that the texture may be slightly different from freshly baked baklava.
If you're extra lazy, you don't even have to bake your baklava. No matter which of the 25 variations of baklava it is, you can place it unbaked inside a parchment-lined pan and put it directly in the freezer for a few hours. Once it's frozen, take it out, remove the parchment paper, and put it back in the pan. Then, tightly wrap the entire thing, pan and all, in plastic wrap before placing it back inside the freezer for up to four months. You will have to let it defrost in the fridge before you bake it, but when the time comes, all it needs is 30-35 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit.