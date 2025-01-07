14 Tips For Baking The Absolute Best Baklava

Baklava may not be the first kind of pastry to come to mind when you're thinking about easy baked goods to make at home. After all, it's a far cry from the simplicity of a boxed cake mix. That being said, if you're willing to give it a try, it can definitely be worth the time and effort it takes to whip up a batch of the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dessert. There are a ton of different types of baklava, each with their own unique characteristics, but they all share some similarities: their sticky but balanced sweetness, crispy layers of dough, and complex, nutty flavor profiles.

Advertisement

Whether you've tried making baklava at home before or you're giving it a try for the very first time, it pays to observe baklava baking tips from experts like Chef Nazanin Gholamian, culinary advisor at Delbar in Atlanta, Georgia, and Jacqueline Hamati, owner of Jackie's Middle Eastern Kitchen. We've collected these tips all in one place so you can achieve all of your baklava dreams in the comfort of your own kitchen. These are our top tips for baking the absolute best baklava.