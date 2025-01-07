14 Tips For Baking The Absolute Best Baklava
Baklava may not be the first kind of pastry to come to mind when you're thinking about easy baked goods to make at home. After all, it's a far cry from the simplicity of a boxed cake mix. That being said, if you're willing to give it a try, it can definitely be worth the time and effort it takes to whip up a batch of the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dessert. There are a ton of different types of baklava, each with their own unique characteristics, but they all share some similarities: their sticky but balanced sweetness, crispy layers of dough, and complex, nutty flavor profiles.
Whether you've tried making baklava at home before or you're giving it a try for the very first time, it pays to observe baklava baking tips from experts like Chef Nazanin Gholamian, culinary advisor at Delbar in Atlanta, Georgia, and Jacqueline Hamati, owner of Jackie's Middle Eastern Kitchen. We've collected these tips all in one place so you can achieve all of your baklava dreams in the comfort of your own kitchen. These are our top tips for baking the absolute best baklava.
1. Use high-quality phyllo dough
With just about every recipe, the quality of the ingredients you use is probably the most important factor in how the finished product comes out. Even if you do everything right, if you're not using good ingredients, you're not likely to get delicious results. That's certainly true when it comes to baklava, which means you'll want to find the highest quality ingredients you can find. Of course, that means you want to look for fresh nuts, but since baklava is mostly made out of dough, that may just be the most important part.
"For best results, use high-quality phyllo dough," says Nazanin Gholamian. Of course, you can always make your own phyllo dough if you really want to make everything from scratch, but that requires a lot of time not every home cook may have. Alternatively, you can buy store-bought phyllo dough "which can be found at most Middle Eastern stores," according to Gholamian. Wondering what brand you should be on the lookout for? "A favorite brand is Kontos," she says.
2. Stir in some pumpkin pie spice
There are countless sweet baklava recipes out there to try, and they all offer slightly different flavor profiles. Some of those recipes are quite classic, hailing from long-held traditions passed down throughout the generations. Others, though, offer more modern riffs on the classics. If you're looking for a way to switch up a classic baklava recipe, you may want to include some unexpected spices. One of our favorite spice mixes to include in a baklava recipe is pumpkin pie spice.
Now, will this make a traditional baklava recipe your Mediterranean grandmother would be proud of? Not necessarily. But it does create a fall-themed dessert that capitalizes on baklava's signature texture. It's an interesting way to incorporate new flavors into a classic dessert, and it can give the pastry a new flair that's both delicious and unexpected. Try using a touch of pumpkin pie spice the next time you make baklava, and you may never go back to your grandma's traditional recipe again — or you'll just have an alternative dessert to make when you're craving something that feels autumnal.
3. Make your simple syrup from scratch
Sometimes, it pays to make ingredients from scratch, especially when you're baking something as complex as baklava. There are several different ways to sweeten the pasty, but one of the easiest ways is with simple syrup. Simple syrup is, as the name suggests, quite simple — it's made with a one to one ratio of water to granulated white sugar. Therefore, all you really need is those two ingredients to create the sweet flavor profile you're going for, or you can buy sweetener at the store. However, if you want to make your baklava as flavorful as possible, we suggest you make your own flavored simple syrup from scratch.
Nazanin Gholamian suggests creating a flavored simple syrup with a few complex-tasting ingredients. "Prepare the simple syrup from scratch, she says, by "incorporating orange blossom water and honey to create a fragrant and flavorful base." Honey provides a richer, more interesting flavor than plain white sugar on its own, and the orange blossom water adds a lovely citrusy element to the finished dish. Even though this simple syrup recipe is slightly more involved than the classic, it's worth it to go the extra mile and make an ultra-flavorful and more complex baklava.
4. Thaw your frozen phyllo dough completely
If you're the kind of person who decides to make their own phyllo dough from scratch, we salute you. It can take a lot of work, and you'll need a bit of practice to make sure those sheets of dough are as thin as possible. Those who are willing to put in that work just need to prepare the dough from scratch and assemble their baklava. But for those of us who want things to be significantly easier and less time-consuming, buying frozen phyllo dough is the way to go. It's quick, it's simple, and it yields results that can almost live up to the completely fresh version.
But if you do choose to use frozen phyllo dough, there's one step that you absolutely can't skip: thawing the dough. Without taking this step, the dough will have too much moisture in it, making it difficult to work with and possibly making it too sticky. Therefore, be sure to give that dough plenty of time to thaw out properly. Your best bet is to move it from the freezer into the fridge about 12 to 14 hours before you're ready to start assembling your baklava. This takes a bit of pre-planning, sure, but it's simpler than making your own dough from scratch, and it'll help you avoid a sticky mess when you're assembling the pastry.
5. Follow a helpful Persian layering technique
Baklava is a layered dessert, with those layers playing an important role in creating the interesting texture that the pastry is known for. There are many different ways of layering those thin sheets of phyllo dough, depending on what kind of baklava you're making, but Nazanin Gholamian suggests using a specific Persian layering technique that yields particularly delicious Persian-style baklava.
"Follow the Persian method of layering by using two sheets of phyllo dough," she says. After that, you'll need to incorporate the nuts you're using, she says, "topping [the dough layers] with a walnut mixture." Of course, you can use this technique with different types of nuts if you happen to be working with pistachio, for example, instead. Then, you should "[repeat] the process," she explains, "until you have four layers of nuts." By layering your baklava in this way, you can create that crispy-but-chewy texture that Persian baklava is known for.
6. Make your syrup ahead of time
When you're craving baklava, it can be tempting to throw everything together as quickly as possible so you can dig into the pastry right away. We understand that craving completely, and we sympathize with it, but at the same time, baklava is a complicated dessert to make, so it takes plenty of time to put it together the right way. Therefore, you need to have some foresight if you want to make the best possible baklava at home. There are a few steps you'll need to take before you actually start layering everything together, and making the syrup is one of them.
Why is it so important that you make your syrup ahead of time? Well, it all comes down to the temperature of the syrup. Ideally, you'll want that syrup to be cool so that when you pour it over the hot, freshly baked baklava, the baklava soaks up as much of the syrup as possible. Otherwise, you could be left with a sticky mess. Because making baklava takes some time, you should have enough time to make your syrup while it's baking. However, for the best possible results, we suggest making your syrup well ahead of time. That way, you can feel confident that it's going to soak into the baklava perfectly.
7. Top with a garnish of pistachios and rose petals
The first few times you bake baklava, it's going to be all about the structure of the dessert. After all, baklava can be tricky to make, and you want to make sure that you're nailing the flavor and texture of the unadorned dessert before you try anything too wild. However, once you've perfected the baklava basics, you may be looking for ways to switch things up and make your baklava even more flavorful (and colorful) than it is on its own. That's when you should consider adding a garnish on top of the dessert. Not only will this affect the flavor of the finished product, but it also makes the pastry look more polished and, by extension, more delicious.
You can get creative when you're dreaming up different baklava garnishes, but Nazanin Gholamian has a suggestion that's especially interesting and beautiful. "Complete your baklava with a crumble of pistachios and a touch of rose petals for an elegant and aromatic finish," she suggests. Those pistachios add an extra layer of crunch to the dessert, and the rose petals provide a floral flavor along with a burst of bright color that will take the pastry to a whole new level. That way, you'll feel like you're having restaurant-quality dessert at home.
8. Use high-quality nuts for the best results
We've already discussed how important it is to make sure you're using high-quality phyllo dough to make the best possible baklava at home, but did you realize that getting delicious nuts is just as important as the dough itself? For best results, you're going to want to make sure you're utilizing the freshest nuts possible. That means that those old, stale walnuts that you've had in the back of your pantry for the last year or two probably shouldn't come anywhere near your baklava if you really want it to shine. Rather, find a good source for your nuts — whether from your local grocery store or a specialty store — and make sure you buy them fresh.
You can also experiment with different nuts for your baklava. Pistachios are a classic, of course, but they can also be quite pricey, which may not be what you're looking for if you're on a budget. Pecans, on the other hand, are more affordable, although they may not yield the exact same flavor and texture that you're used to if you usually buy baklava from a high-end bakery or grocery store. Ultimately, the choice of nut is up to you, but just make sure you're using quality ingredients if you want to yield the most delicious results.
9. Limit the sweetness and focus on flavor balance
Let's be honest: Super sweet desserts usually don't taste good, especially if you're not a fan of extra-sugary treats. That's especially true when it comes to baklava, which ideally balances sweetness with the fattiness and complexity of nuts. According to Jacqueline Hamati, you'll want to make sure that you don't make things too sweet, instead focusing on ensuring all the ingredients come together in harmony.
"The key to amazing baklava is balance," she explains. "The focus should be on the flavors and the quality of the ingredients, not just sweetness. When it's overly sweet and the sugar syrup dominates, it hides whether the ingredients are high or low quality. A balanced baklava lets the nuts and spices shine through." If you're making baklava for the first time, it may take you a while to figure out your ideal sweetness level, but try not to go overboard with the syrup or honey you're using — it may just hide all the work you did to make the finished product taste as rich and complex as it should be.
10. Don't chop the nuts too finely
Baklava gets a lot of its flavor from nuts, of which you can use many different varieties. But the nuts aren't just about flavor — they're also there to lend texture to the finished dish, creating a contrast with those flaky layers of phyllo dough. Therefore, you'll want to pay attention to how you chop the nuts if you want to ensure the best possible homemade baklava. Most pistachio baklava recipes will call for chopped nuts, but what does that really mean? Generally speaking, you'll want to chop them finely, but there is such a thing as too fine of a chop.
If you chop your nuts too finely, they can begin to resemble nut butter more than simply chopped nuts. This isn't ideal if you're going for more of a crunchy texture, which is part of what makes baklava shine. Therefore, pay close attention to the texture of your nuts as you're chopping them. Once they're fine, don't go overboard — stop before they're so fine that you no longer get that nutty crunch that baklava is known for.
11. Use ghee instead of butter
Have you ever made baklava only to notice that it turned out way greasier than you intended it to? Sure, you want some fattiness there to make the dessert taste as decadent as possible, but it's easy for that fat to go too far and leave you with a soggy mess of a dessert instead of the crisp pastry you were going for. To avoid this fate, Jacqueline Hamati says, you may want to consider swapping out traditional butter for clarified butter, or ghee, instead.
"Using clarified organic butter (ghee) keeps the baklava crispier and eliminates the milk solids that can sometimes give a greasy taste," explains Hamati. And using ghee isn't just about the texture — it also lends an excellent flavor to the dessert as well. "The flavor it imparts is out of this world — unbelievably tasty and adds so much depth to the dessert." If you're looking for an easy way to incorporate more complexity to your baklava while cutting down on potential greasiness, this is a simple swap you should consider making.
12. Include florals in your syrup
Sometimes, it pays to keep things simple. For example, your baklava might turn out better if you opt for just pistachios instead of going for a mix of chopped nuts. However, at other times, adding some complexity to a dessert can transform it into something that tastes really special. When it comes to baklava, adding some floral flavors into the mix can make a big difference in the flavor of the finished dish. And the best way to include those floral flavors is to infuse them into the simple syrup you make.
"I mix rose water and orange blossom water to flavor my syrup," says Jacqueline Hamati. "It's subtle but impactful." Don't tend to like rose or orange blossom flavors? You may want to give this tip a try anyway — you may be surprised at the results. "Some people say they don't like those flavors, but when they taste my balanced baklava, they end up loving it! The key is moderation."
13. Get creative with flavorful additions to your baklava
Oftentimes, with dishes as classic and as beloved as baklava, home cooks want to stick with the traditional recipes they know and love. And of course, tradition is there for a reason — these recipes have been tried, tested, and beloved for sometimes generations. Why mess with a good thing, right? But just because you love the classic version of the dish doesn't mean you can't experiment with different flavors if you feel like changing things up. According to Jacqueline Hamati, you shouldn't be afraid to switch things up with your baklava recipe every once in a while.
"While the classics like pistachio or walnut are always great, don't be afraid to get creative," she encourages. "I've made pecan baklava, almond baklava (my husband's favorite), and even chocolate baklava with almonds and walnuts (my children's favorite). These variations add a fun twist while keeping the essence of baklava alive." So, take your favorite baklava recipe and see how you can add a fun twist to your long-time favorite. You may just upgrade your grandma's recipe and make it even more delicious in the process.
14. Store your baklava carefully
So, you've made a tasty batch of baklava, and you can't wait to feast on it for the next couple of days. However, if you don't store your baklava carefully, all that work could go out the window. This will yield a stale version of the dessert when you could've been snacking on fresh baklava for days at a time. That's why it's so important to learn how to store your freshly baked baklava properly.
If you plan on storing the baklava at room temperature, you'll want to make sure that it cools completely before you get ready to store it. Then, cut it into pieces and store it in an airtight container with sheets of parchment paper between the layers. If you want it to last for as long as possible, you should put that airtight container in the fridge. Just keep in mind that this could dry out the pastry and cause it to become chewier faster than you want it to. In this case, reheating it in the oven for four or five minutes could make it softer again. Whatever you do, though, make sure you don't just leave it out on the counter — that's a great way to ensure that it'll lose its freshness fast.