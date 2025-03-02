Chocolate Lovers' Baklava Recipe

If you're like Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone, then you'll agree that chocolate is always a welcome addition. "I'm a huge chocolate lover, so in my opinion chocolate versions of everything are just better, so I love that this is kind of a classic baklava with a crisp pastry and a nutty filling, but with the added chocolate flavor in every layer," Morone describes. Indeed, it has everything you love about the sweet and sticky pastry — plus chocolate.

The chocolate butter adds richness and flavor and helps to crisp up the phyllo, the chocolatey honey syrup adds that signature juiciness, and the chocolate chips blend with the nuts and cinnamon for a pop of flavor in each bite. If you can manage not to eat the whole batch right away, it will keep at room temperature for a couple of weeks, or in the fridge for a month. "You can also freeze this for about six months," Morone notes, though the crispiness might be affected in the latter two storage conditions.