Chocolate Lovers' Baklava Recipe
If you're like Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone, then you'll agree that chocolate is always a welcome addition. "I'm a huge chocolate lover, so in my opinion chocolate versions of everything are just better, so I love that this is kind of a classic baklava with a crisp pastry and a nutty filling, but with the added chocolate flavor in every layer," Morone describes. Indeed, it has everything you love about the sweet and sticky pastry — plus chocolate.
The chocolate butter adds richness and flavor and helps to crisp up the phyllo, the chocolatey honey syrup adds that signature juiciness, and the chocolate chips blend with the nuts and cinnamon for a pop of flavor in each bite. If you can manage not to eat the whole batch right away, it will keep at room temperature for a couple of weeks, or in the fridge for a month. "You can also freeze this for about six months," Morone notes, though the crispiness might be affected in the latter two storage conditions.
Gather the ingredients for chocolate lovers' baklava
To make the syrup component, get granulated sugar, water, honey, and cocoa powder. Next, for the crunchy filling, you'll need almonds, hazelnuts, semi-sweet chocolate chips, more granulated sugar, and cinnamon. Finally for the chocolate butter to spread between each layer, get melted butter and more cocoa powder. To assemble this chocolate baklava, you'll need to thaw a package of phyllo dough according to the instructions.
Step 1: Mix sugar, water, and honey
In a small saucepan, combine the granulated sugar, water, and honey and mix until combined.
Step 2: Boil then simmer
Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes until the sugar is dissolved.
Step 3: Add cocoa powder
Whisk in the cocoa powder until smooth.
Step 4: Chill the syrup
Pour the syrup into a heatproof container and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 5: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 6: Grind nuts, chocolate, sugar, and spice
Add the almonds, hazelnuts, chocolate chips, granulated sugar, and cinnamon to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the mixture is coarsely ground but still with some texture. Set aside.
Step 7: Combine butter and cocoa
In a medium bowl whisk together the melted butter with cocoa powder until combined.
Step 8: Add chocolate butter to a pan
Brush the bottom of a 13x9-inch non-stick baking pan with some of the chocolate butter.
Step 9: Place phyllo sheets in pan, buttering each layer
Trim the phyllo to fit in the pan if necessary, then place 10 phyllo sheets into the baking pan one at a time, brushing each sheet with chocolate butter once it's in the pan before adding the next. (Keep the remaining phyllo covered with a damp towel at all times so it doesn't dry out).
Step 10: Sprinkle nuts over the phyllo
Spread ⅓ of the nuts over the 10 sheets of phyllo in the pan. Repeat the process with the remaining sheets of phyllo dough (10 at a time) and nuts, and brush the top layer with the remaining butter.
Step 11: Slice baklava
Cut the baklava into 4 rows, then cut diagonally to form diamonds in the pan.
Step 12: Bake the baklava
Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 50-60 minutes, rotating the baklava halfway through baking.
Step 13: Pour syrup on top
Remove the baklava from the oven and immediately pour the cold syrup evenly over the hot baklava.
Step 14: Cool and serve
Let the baklava cool completely uncovered at room temp. For best results, let the baklava sit at least 4 hours or overnight at room temperature for the syrup to penetrate the layers.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|334
|Total Fat
|22.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|30.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|17.3 g
|Sodium
|112.7 mg
|Protein
|4.9 g
How can I change up this baklava recipe?
As Morone's chocolate lovers' version proves, baklava can be customized to suit your taste. "There are lots of ways to change this up," Morone explains. For starters, she recommends, "You could add some espresso powder to the syrup to enhance the chocolate flavor and give it a coffee twist," which would add an element of bitterness while highlighting the chocolatey nature of the treat. Alternatively, she suggests, "add some orange zest or juice to bring a bright contrast, or add some bourbon or Kahlua to the syrup for a boozy kick."
Meanwhile, if you want to switch up the crunchy layer, she suggests trying other nuts like pistachios or walnuts, and swapping in white chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. Cinnamon already features in the mixture, but if you want to add some complexity, Morone recommends, "For extra warmth, add some cardamon or nutmeg to the filling."
What are some tips to make sure baklava comes out well?
It's no secret that baklava is a multilayered treat, so it involves a few additional steps throughout the assembly process. Morone offers some tips to guarantee success. "To make perfect baklava, keep the phyllo covered with a damp towel while working to prevent it from drying out and tearing," she advises. This makes the phyllo much easier to maneuver.
When it's time to assemble the treat, she instructs: "Brush each layer with some of the melted chocolate butter to achieve a crisp, flaky texture, but don't drench it." Too much butter might make it greasy rather than crispy. "When layering the nut filling, spread it evenly for balanced flavor in every bite," she adds. This helps everything bake evenly and makes the final product look bakery-ready.
It might seem strange to slice the baklava before baking it, "but it's essential because slicing it after baking can cause it to crumble," Morone explains. Make sure to use a sharp knife as it can be a bit tricky to cut into uncooked phyllo. The syrupy goodness is a big part of the appeal, but make sure to pour it on top only once it's chilled "or it'll make the baklava soggy," Morone warns. Finally, even though it'll be hard to resist, she says, "Let the baklava soak for at least 4 hours to absorb all the syrupy goodness."