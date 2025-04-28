We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the main reasons for Starbucks' global success is how customizable its drink menu is, with dozens of different types of syrups, coffee and tea blends, dairy and non-dairy milks, espresso, and more. Every taste, preference, and dietary restriction are not only catered to, but customers are also encouraged to build their own beverage. Sugar-free diets or preferences are common requests that Starbucks is happy to accommodate, and we've tasted and ranked 14 sugar-free Starbucks drinks to help you find the best option. According to our taste tester, the best sugar-free drink on Starbucks' entire menu is the Nitro Cold Brew.

Sugar-free drinks run the gamut from tea to coffee to espresso, so the main criteria for such a diverse selection of contenders was taste. Starbucks has its own tap for its Nitro Cold Brew, a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen gas the same way a stout beer like Guinness is. Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew has a decadently creamy, foamy, and fluffy mouthfeel that certainly surpasses a normal cold brew or any other drink without cream or milk to up the sugar content. The coffee flavor itself is bursting with rich notes of chocolate for a profile as indulgent as the texture. The Nitro Cold Brew has plenty of caffeine to fuel your morning or afternoon activities, and its depth of flavor and texture remains consistent to the last drop.