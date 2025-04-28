The Best Sugar-Free Drink On Starbucks' Entire Menu
One of the main reasons for Starbucks' global success is how customizable its drink menu is, with dozens of different types of syrups, coffee and tea blends, dairy and non-dairy milks, espresso, and more. Every taste, preference, and dietary restriction are not only catered to, but customers are also encouraged to build their own beverage. Sugar-free diets or preferences are common requests that Starbucks is happy to accommodate, and we've tasted and ranked 14 sugar-free Starbucks drinks to help you find the best option. According to our taste tester, the best sugar-free drink on Starbucks' entire menu is the Nitro Cold Brew.
Sugar-free drinks run the gamut from tea to coffee to espresso, so the main criteria for such a diverse selection of contenders was taste. Starbucks has its own tap for its Nitro Cold Brew, a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen gas the same way a stout beer like Guinness is. Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew has a decadently creamy, foamy, and fluffy mouthfeel that certainly surpasses a normal cold brew or any other drink without cream or milk to up the sugar content. The coffee flavor itself is bursting with rich notes of chocolate for a profile as indulgent as the texture. The Nitro Cold Brew has plenty of caffeine to fuel your morning or afternoon activities, and its depth of flavor and texture remains consistent to the last drop.
Nitro Cold Brew: How to make at home or upgrade
Nitro cold brew is essentially cold brew that's been injected with nitrogen or nitrous oxide to instill that creamy texture. Starbucks makes its nitro cold brew using its cold brew as the foundation and employing a specialized draft tap to inject the nitrogen. If you want to recreate Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew at home, you can buy Starbucks brand coffee to first make your own cold brew. Then, you can use a cheap whipped cream dispenser, like this EurKitchen dispenser, and nitrous oxide cartridges to infuse it with nitrogen.
Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew appears on our list of 47 popular Starbucks drinks with a fairly low ranking of 24 out of 47. While the taster for this ranking don't dispute its rich, luscious texture and flavor, they rank other variations of the nitro cold brew higher due to flavorful additions. So, if you're willing to bring sugar into the picture, the vanilla sweet cream nitro cold brew is a delicious drink with only 4 extra grams of sugar. You can also add sugar-free syrups to the nitro cold brew; a few sugar-free syrups appear on our ranking of Starbucks' syrup flavors.