9 Best Italian Buffets In The US
There's something magical about a really good buffet. We know the feeling of walking in and being overcome by the myriad of delicious scents, the thrill of making a plan that will ensure you don't miss out on favorites. There's also the chance to try something new that you might not order off a regular menu, and here's where a really good Italian buffet can shine. There are a number of Italian dishes that you'll need to try at least once in your life, and a buffet is the perfect way to explore this creative cuisine.
Italian cuisine might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a buffet, but some restaurants out there are knocking it out of the park when it comes to serving up everything from pizzas and pastas to some of the most amazing potato-based dishes that are a sometimes overlooked staple of Italian cuisine. That said, let's take a quick minute to tell you how we came up with our list.
We relied heavily on the opinions of customers who have taken to review and travel sites to give their honest opinions, but it's possible you have a favorite that didn't make our list. In order to be included, a restaurant needed to serve a buffet that included actual Italian cuisine — which means that an Italian restaurant serving a generic breakfast buffet, for example, wouldn't make the cut. With that in mind, let's talk about Italian buffets.
Valentino's (Multiple locations)
Valentino's is a franchised chain restaurant with a number of locations, mostly focused in and around Nebraska. With that in mind, we will say that your experiences may vary — that can be the nature of chain restaurants, after all — but Valentino's has a ton of fans that have headed to Google to sing the praises of this affordable and consistently well-stocked buffet. This chain gets consistent high marks for a family-owned feel as well as attentive and friendly staff.
Tasting Table's sister site, Mashed, named Valentino's one of the most underrated buffets in the country, and it's easy to see why. Not only are they serving Italian classics like lasagne and a variety of pastas, but there's a pizza bar, a plethora of baked goods, and cold pasta salads. We're also going to say Valentino's is great for families — especially those who can never agree on where to eat — because it also has classic American favorites, too. Throw in a dessert bar and a salad bar, and there's something for everyone.
Valentino's has been a Nebraska staple for years, starting as a family-run, single location pizza place that opened in the late 1950s. The chain prides itself on holding onto that heritage even though it changed hands in 1971, building on the same family recipes that made Valentino's a success in the first place. Boasting a commitment to service and cleanliness as well as quality, Valentino's growth and longevity speaks for itself.
Multiple locations
Mario's Ristorante (Galveston, Texas)
At the time of this writing, there are a few options for enjoying the buffet at Mario's Ristorante. Wednesday night is billed as buffet night, and there's a Saturday lunch buffet. While that's only available for a few hours at a time, loyal customers say that it's worth making the trip for — especially for anyone who loves New York-style pizza. Fans know that a good crust can make or break a pizza, and customers who have headed to Tripadvisor say that Mario's gets it right. Some have even ventured the opinion that it's serving up some of the best pizza they'd ever experienced, and that's some seriously high praise.
And it makes sense: The restaurant was initially conceived as a pizza place, opened in the 1960s by two friends with Italian roots, the Sicilian-born Giovanni Smecca and Mario Bonaccorso. It's remained a family-run restaurant, and even though it's the pizza that gets the most attention, you're not going to go wrong with other dishes on offer, either.
The seafood dishes get constant high praise, and other high points include authentically spicy sauces, marinara that takes everything it's on to the next level, and a number of vegetarian options that are prepared with the same care. Given the number of customers who are not only returning with families but making it a special place to share with younger generations, it's safe to say this is a win.
(409) 744-2975
2202 61st St, Galveston, TX 77551
Buddy V's Ristorante (Las Vegas, Nevada)
The hardest part about planning a trip to Las Vegas is deciding where you're going to eat. There are a ton of incredible luxury buffets in Vegas, and Sin City is also where you'll find some of the country's most decadent desserts. If you want to experience a stellar Italian brunch buffet, you'll want to make reservations at Buddy V's Ristorante. It's located in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, and you can think of it as a brunch with an Italian twist.
That means omelets with roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, and a truffle alfredo, it means chicken parmesan, mushroom and truffle pizzas, a macaroni and cheese carbonara, some seriously delicious antipasto, and yes, there's classic brunch cocktails, too. If you believe no brunch is complete without a fresh peach Bellini, Buddy V's definitely has you covered.
Buddy Valastro might be most well-known for creating the over-the-top cakes on "Cake Boss," but he's also getting some serious kudos for his savory creations, too. Customers describe the Sunday brunch here as a must for anyone spending a weekend in Vegas, even for anyone who might shy away from buffets. It's lauded as upscale yet welcoming, with every dish an absolute win and yes, you should perhaps predictably save room for dessert.
(702) 607-2355
3327 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Hill (Springfield, Missouri)
Have you ever sat down at a buffet and thought that each one of the dishes being served tastes like it was ordered off the regular menu? That each one could stand alone as an entree, that each one is just seriously delicious? That's the case with The Hill in Springfield, Missouri, and there's a very good reason for that. In the kitchen is Chef Angel Kim, the Italian-trained chef who has been at the helm of a number of successful restaurants — starting with the one that he opened at the shockingly young age of just 19.
The experience gained from multiple restaurants makes The Hill stand apart. There are small trays on the buffet, servers bring fresh breadsticks, everything is house-made, and yes, that extends to the limoncello. They're making brick oven pizza here, too, and even though it's a buffet, happy customers report that they'll also make particular pizzas on request.
Customers call it a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere with amazing staff, and that's not something you hear too often about a buffet. The butternut squash casserole gets some special mentions, along with the soups, desserts, and the sheer variety of dishes on offer. The menu also includes handcrafted Italian sodas, specialty cocktails — some of which are made with that limoncello — and there's the option to order wine, too. A buffet filled with pasta and your choice of wine on the table? Sign us up.
(417) 920-8850
600 E. Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65807
Angelo's Steak & Pasta (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)
Angelo's Steak & Pasta claims to have "The Greatest Steaks in the Universe," and that's a huge claim to have to follow up on. There's also an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet that has a relatively limited menu that includes a few different types of ravioli, tortellini alfredo, stuffed shells, lasagna, and spaghetti, but we're pretty sure we're not alone in saying that we'd rather see a few dishes done really well than have to choose from a wide variety of mediocre options.
Several thousand customers who have reviewed Angelo's on social media and Tripadvisor agree, with some even saying that there's no need to go all the way to Italy when Angelo's has such good food. Many customers are saying that the restaurant's steak claim is pretty accurate, but the pasta selection also gets a lot of shout-outs, along with the garlic bread, stuffed shells, and the excellent service.
Anyone hoping to stop in should know, though, that the buffet is only on offer until 6 p.m., and if there's anyone in the family who drags their feet at the idea of buffets and other customers poking through food, remind them that doesn't rule out Angelo's. Yes, it's an all-you-can-eat buffet, but your choices are plated by servers. Another bonus? It's incredibly affordable, and at the time of this writing, $15.95 gets you access to the buffet.
(843) 626-2800
2311 S. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Dempsey's Pizza (Clinton, South Carolina)
Take a look at the photos of Dempsey's Pizza, and you'll see a pretty unassuming-looking place that's the perfect amount of casual. Read the reviews, though, and you'll find thousands and thousands of happy customers who swear this South Carolina restaurant is putting out some of the best pizza anywhere — and there's no need to pick just one of their fun and funky pies, because there's a buffet.
We're not just talking about a few hours, either. Dempsey's pizza buffet starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m., and in addition to pizza, there's also lasagna, spaghetti, and a soup and salad bar. But let's get back to that pizza. In addition to some of the standard pizza options, Dempsey's also has taco pizza, a BLT pizza, a chicken fajita, a pimento cheese pizza, a Buffalo chicken... and the list actually just keeps going.
It's no wonder that this place is so highly rated and recommended by customers on social media, who rave about not only the service and the sheer variety of pizza, but how delicious they all are. Add in the freshness that comes with constant attention and turnover, the options to finish the meal with a slice or few of a dessert pizza, and we know, we get it. We had you at "pimento cheese pizza."
(864) 833-0404
910 S. Broad St, Clinton, SC 29325
Oreganatta (Orlando, Florida)
Pasta might seem like it's a pretty straightforward thing, but you'll need to get the pasta to that perfect place between under- and over-cooked, and it's easy to make seasoning mistakes with the sauce. Interestingly, it's the marriage of pasta and sauce that Oreganatta is doing in a pretty neat way. Yes, this is an Italian buffet, but when you choose your pasta, you then pick your sauce, and it's all combined for you in the perfect ratio.
There's also soup and salads, pizza that you can customize, and of course, desserts. Check out customer reviews on social media and Tripadvisor, you'll find that there are plenty of people who admitted that they were cynical when they walked in. Why? The price just seemed too low for a quality meal, and we get that can be one of the red flags that makes you turn around and walk out of a buffet. That's not the case here, and there are plenty of people who found themselves pleasantly surprised.
There are a lot of customers, too, who are impressed by the speedy service and the small portions. Yes, we said small portions, which makes sense. With six different sauces — including a house Neapolitan and a pesto — you're going to want to try a little bit of everything. Small portions help you make sure you do that, while minimizing waste and going a long way in keeping those prices low.
(407) 985-4312
6320 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
Cinzetti's (Colorado and Kansas)
Cinzetti's has two locations: There's one in Northglenn, Colorado, and another in Overland Park, Kansas. Yes, that seems oddly random, and yes, we're pointing that out to confirm that this is the same restaurant that gets some seriously rave reviews for its Italian buffet. To say that Cinzetti's is taking Italian cuisine very seriously is something of an understatement, with around 60 dishes on offer and served from separate buffet stations that help customers minimize standing in line.
There are too many dishes to list, but we'll mention some. There's a rotisserie station and an antipasto station, and you can expect shrimp, calamari, and mussels, fresh-made pizzas, and pasta including carbonara, chicken marsala, and yes, there's gnocchi, too. You're also going to want to save room for dessert, as there's 16 different flavors of ice cream... and that's only a fraction of what's on offer.
One of the biggest complaints is that this restaurant tends to be on the loud side, which we'd say is kind of expected for a buffet — especially one that makes it a point to cater to large groups and parties, as Cinzetti's does. It might not be your go-to for a romantic date night, but for the most part, customers love the fact that each station has its own dedicated chef, there's plenty of choices, and it's a great way to try what just might be your new favorite pasta dish.
Multiple locations
V's Italiano Ristorante (Independence, Missouri)
V's Italiano Ristorante isn't just one of the highest-rated restaurants in Independence, Missouri, it has one of the best Italian buffets in the country. If you want to sample it for yourself, you'll need to get there for lunch. (That's between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.) Then, you'll find a plethora of delicious dishes that include toasted ravioli, lasagna, ricotta stuffed shells, and a daily special that changes based on the day of the week.
V's has been a city staple since opening in the 1960s, and that means there's been plenty of time to perfect, well, everything. Customers say that's exactly what they've done, and while many note that this is a little on the expensive side, sometimes you just need to treat yourself — and that it's totally worth it.
Because it's so popular and the lunch buffet hours are so limited, it never hurts to make reservations. (That's easy to do, you can make them right on the website.) The only way to regret your choices here is if you don't save room for the rum cake, which gets regular mentions from repeat customers. Other high points include attentive buffet staff, no waiting, a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, and seriously, we can't stress it enough: Try the rum cake.
(816) 353-1241
10819 East US Highway 40, Independence, MO 64055
Methodology
In order to put together our list of best Italian buffets in the U.S., we started by finding restaurants that met our criteria. It was surprisingly more difficult than it sounds, because we wanted to spotlight only restaurants that had a buffet that serves Italian cuisine. (In other words, if an Italian restaurant might have a breakfast buffet serving pancakes and omelets, we didn't include it.)
Then, we put a lot of weight into customer reviews on social media and sites like Tripadvisor. We also took into account things like how long a restaurant has been open, how highly recommended it was by locals, and what kind of variety customers might find on the buffet.