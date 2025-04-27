9 Best Italian Buffets In The US

There's something magical about a really good buffet. We know the feeling of walking in and being overcome by the myriad of delicious scents, the thrill of making a plan that will ensure you don't miss out on favorites. There's also the chance to try something new that you might not order off a regular menu, and here's where a really good Italian buffet can shine. There are a number of Italian dishes that you'll need to try at least once in your life, and a buffet is the perfect way to explore this creative cuisine.

Italian cuisine might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a buffet, but some restaurants out there are knocking it out of the park when it comes to serving up everything from pizzas and pastas to some of the most amazing potato-based dishes that are a sometimes overlooked staple of Italian cuisine. That said, let's take a quick minute to tell you how we came up with our list.

We relied heavily on the opinions of customers who have taken to review and travel sites to give their honest opinions, but it's possible you have a favorite that didn't make our list. In order to be included, a restaurant needed to serve a buffet that included actual Italian cuisine — which means that an Italian restaurant serving a generic breakfast buffet, for example, wouldn't make the cut. With that in mind, let's talk about Italian buffets.