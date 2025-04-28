The Worst On The Rocks Drink, According To Our Taste Test
Premade cocktails can make hosting duties a whole lot easier. On The Rocks bottles up drinks that are already mixed so you can get to pouring and sipping with little fuss. Yet after trying 7 different On the Rocks cocktails, our team concluded there is one flavor that is better left on the shelves.
On the Rocks' The Strawberry Daiquiri eliminates the need to whip up a daiquiri cocktail recipe from scratch, but unfortunately, the drink is cloyingly sweet with a disappointingly artificial taste. The ruby-colored bottled mixture better lends itself as an ingredient to make another drink, like mixing coconut cream and a splash of pineapple juice to whip up the concoction in a blender with ice. The whole point of these ready-made beverages is to take away work, however, and even when poured over a pretty block of ice, diluted sips leave much to be desired.
The Strawberry Daiquiri is a rum-based drink, so if you're not a lover of this kind of booze, this is probably not the right choice for you. The company uses Cruzan rums in its recipe, a custom blend that is bottled up and rounded out with the subtle hint of lime. Clocking in at 20% ABV, On the Rocks' Strawberry Daiquiri holds promise for those looking to kick off their Friday night, but what is meant to deliver "sunshine in a bottle," as advertised by the brand, may need some assistance.
Pouring pre-made drinks with confidence
If you are looking to make cocktails for a larger group, dumping The Strawberry Daiquiri into a blender to make frozen strawberry daiquiri cocktails to offer guests attending your next house party can eliminate the need to memorize more advanced drink recipes. This is the kind of stuff that could also be helpful to concoct another beverage recipe entirely, so you can consider using the pre-made cocktail as a base for drinks that can be shaken up or blended with additional juices and ingredients. Some options to consider include a Grown-Up Jungle Juice recipe, a tropical Triple Rum Frozen Bahama Mama, or a strawberry-flavored version of a Fish House punch.
Experiments that led to On The Rocks cocktails began in 2012 and were first served in-flight to passengers. Reviews were positive, and in time, more cocktails were bottled up and distributed. Drinkers are simply required to pour the drinks over ice to enjoy. While The Strawberry Daiquiri might not hit your palate in a pleasurable way, The Lemon Drop Martini or The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita might be more along the lines of what you are looking for.