Some of the best and most iconic cocktails are beloved because they're colorful and taste good. But unlocking full cocktail flavor sometimes takes a more careful eye, where knowing how to work with the simplest ingredients can make or break a classic drink. In the case of Fish House punch — a drink that dates back to the 1700s — the secret is completely dissolving superfine sugar.

Contrary to its name, Fish House punch contains no hint of fish. Instead, this colorful, historic drink includes a litany of liquors, including cognac, peach brandy, and rum. The alcoholic trio is served over an ice block and garnished with slices of lemon. It also includes sugar, which serves two functions: First, it helps sweeten the drink, which is notoriously strong considering the spirits within. Second, it brings balance to the drink the same way lemonade or soda can balance out grown-up jungle juice.

Without balance, punch sippers taste strongly of alcohol with a hint of lemon and not much else. Dissolving sugar for Fish House punch is very simple. All it takes is combining sugar with some water and stirring. Once the sugar is dissolved, the rest of the ingredients can be added so that guests don't feel sugar granules on their teeth as they drink.