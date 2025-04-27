The Gluten-Free Costco Snack That Tastes Just Like Cinnamon Toast Crunch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The shelves at Costco are stacked with packages of gluten-free treats for those looking to adhere to certain dietary restrictions. Some of the best gluten-free Costco snacks include rice and corn puffs, multi-grain baked crackers, popcorn, protein bars, pea snacks, and cashew clusters. Yet for moments in which our sweet tooth starts talking, one particular goodie hits the spot in terms of both flavor and texture.

Small, bite-sized Drizzilicious rice cakes come in an assortment of flavors. Unlike the round packages of large rice cakes, these smaller kinds can easily fit into your palm. Options like birthday cake, cookies and cream, salted caramel, and s'mores are drizzled with sweet toppings to blur the line between dessert and snack. One of our top Drizzilicious flavors found in Costco aisles, French toast, is the perfect treat to quickly perk up a slow afternoon. Plus, it tastes just like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Made with quinoa, chia, and flax and topped with a chocolatey drizzle, these crunchy morsels can be enjoyed straight out of the package or used in bowls of oatmeal for an extra flavorful crunch.