The Gluten-Free Costco Snack That Tastes Just Like Cinnamon Toast Crunch
The shelves at Costco are stacked with packages of gluten-free treats for those looking to adhere to certain dietary restrictions. Some of the best gluten-free Costco snacks include rice and corn puffs, multi-grain baked crackers, popcorn, protein bars, pea snacks, and cashew clusters. Yet for moments in which our sweet tooth starts talking, one particular goodie hits the spot in terms of both flavor and texture.
Small, bite-sized Drizzilicious rice cakes come in an assortment of flavors. Unlike the round packages of large rice cakes, these smaller kinds can easily fit into your palm. Options like birthday cake, cookies and cream, salted caramel, and s'mores are drizzled with sweet toppings to blur the line between dessert and snack. One of our top Drizzilicious flavors found in Costco aisles, French toast, is the perfect treat to quickly perk up a slow afternoon. Plus, it tastes just like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Made with quinoa, chia, and flax and topped with a chocolatey drizzle, these crunchy morsels can be enjoyed straight out of the package or used in bowls of oatmeal for an extra flavorful crunch.
How to enjoy Drizzilicious rice cakes
Once packages of Drizzilicious French Toast Bites are stocked in your kitchen, you can get creative with how you incorporate the sweet snacks into other recipes. Sprinkle the small rice cakes into your favorite salted caramel fudge recipe or crumble the snacks on top of gluten-free breads, cupcakes, pies, and muffins. Finely grind the French toast rice cakes to use like this graham cracker cocktail garnish, or pulse the snacks to make a pie crust that can be filled with pumpkin pie filling.
Consider combining whole pieces with freshly popped popcorn for a sweet upgrade, or try using the rice cakes to add extra crunch to your next batch of homemade trail mix. We certainly couldn't fault any aspiring home cook who used the morsels to top an oven-baked French toast dish, either. However, even set on pretty platters alongside cut fruit, Drizzilicious French Toast Bites are guaranteed to be a winning serve, so you can sample the flavors of Cinnamon Toast Crunch without worrying about gluten.