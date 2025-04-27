The Costco Food Court Hack You Need To Get Frozen Groceries Home In Good Condition

Costco may be a wonderland for buying in bulk, but as any regular Costco shopper knows, buying in large quantities comes with foibles. That's particularly true for frozen items. It's one thing to buy them, it's another trying to keep them frozen on a long drive home. Fortunately, an easy hack can help customers keep all their cold Costco items good and chilled.

Costco's food court is famous for its pizza, but it also has an ice machine alongside its soda machine. That's where customers need to go to fill a container with ice for the long drive home. A 20-ounce soft drink is included in Costco's famous $1.50 hot dog deal, so customers can fill their cups and then fill other containers for their frozen foods.

It's an easy hack on paper, but it still requires some advance planning, namely having a container that can hold ice. Costco doesn't sell grocery bags, so customers should bring a bag or two, preferably insulated, so the ice stays cold. Second, the food court can get crowded, so timing is key so customers aren't holding up a busy line trying to fill multiple containers.