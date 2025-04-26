The Secret To The Most Flaky, Buttery Grilled Cheese Is Almost Too Obvious

Using the right balance of flavors and getting the cheese to melt just so is a key part of making the perfect grilled cheese, but it takes a little more than that. The right bread ties everything together, either with a toasty, buttery finish or soft, flaky layers. To experience the best of both worlds, make your grilled cheese with croissant toast.

The pillowy softness of Texas toast or brioche makes them go-tos for the sandwich, but croissant toast is one of the best breads to use for your grilled cheese. The underrated pick takes the airy, soft layers of the classic pastry and shapes it into a loaf that allows you to make sandwiches with ease. The cheese melts into the various pockets of the dough, contrasting the flaky layers with its delectable gooeyness. On top of that, the buttery, slightly sweet flavor of croissant dough instantly gives grilled cheeses an air of decadence.

Making the sandwich with croissant toast is just like making any other grilled cheese. Spread a small amount of mayonnaise onto the outer side of the bread and add cheese to the other side before browning the sandwich in a pan. For a grilled cheese from a croissant, turn the two slices inside out so the cheese can better melt in between the dough's layers.