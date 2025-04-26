The Secret To The Most Flaky, Buttery Grilled Cheese Is Almost Too Obvious
Using the right balance of flavors and getting the cheese to melt just so is a key part of making the perfect grilled cheese, but it takes a little more than that. The right bread ties everything together, either with a toasty, buttery finish or soft, flaky layers. To experience the best of both worlds, make your grilled cheese with croissant toast.
The pillowy softness of Texas toast or brioche makes them go-tos for the sandwich, but croissant toast is one of the best breads to use for your grilled cheese. The underrated pick takes the airy, soft layers of the classic pastry and shapes it into a loaf that allows you to make sandwiches with ease. The cheese melts into the various pockets of the dough, contrasting the flaky layers with its delectable gooeyness. On top of that, the buttery, slightly sweet flavor of croissant dough instantly gives grilled cheeses an air of decadence.
Making the sandwich with croissant toast is just like making any other grilled cheese. Spread a small amount of mayonnaise onto the outer side of the bread and add cheese to the other side before browning the sandwich in a pan. For a grilled cheese from a croissant, turn the two slices inside out so the cheese can better melt in between the dough's layers.
Grilled cheese croissants are a delectable treat at any time of day
The soft flakes and balance of sweet and salty flavors allow croissants to seamlessly transform into a grilled cheese for any meal of the day. The buttery pastry is a breakfast and brunch staple, and adding fruits to grilled cheese makes them the perfect sandwich to start the day with. Tart apples balance out the richness of the croissant while complementing its crisp layers. Finish off the breakfast grilled cheese with creamy brie or nutty gruyere.
You can further balance out a buttery croissant with the fresh flavors of a caprese salad. Light, milky mozzarella doesn't compete with the dough, and the bright basil pesto helps to temper the rich side of the bread. Fresh slices of cherry or heirloom tomatoes offer a sweet, juicy burst of flavor, but you can opt for a chunky marinara sauce instead. Finish off the grilled cheese croissant with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and a sprinkle of sea salt.
If you'd prefer your sandwich to be a little meatier, use croissant toast to make a mixed mushroom grilled cheese. The mushrooms have a heartiness that mirrors croissant's own, deepening the buttery taste with a rich earthiness. Garlic enhances the depth of the mushrooms, while tangy boursin and grassy comte add a light touch to the croissant.