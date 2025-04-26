First Cut Vs Second Cut Prime Rib: The Flavor Difference To Know

The tenderness of prime rib is due in part to where it is taken from the cattle. Buttery and rich, these pieces of meat are removed from the rib section of a cow. While this area doesn't develop quite like the meaty muscles found in rump or chuck roast, the middle section is marbled, which means it offers plenty of flavor, moisture, and tenderness to a meal.

Since prime rib is often the centerpiece of nice dinner, we spoke to Pierre Albaladejo, Executive Chef at Park Hyatt Aviara, for tips on how to make sure we choose with the absolute best piece of meat to impress our guests. "The first cut is cut closer to the hind of the cattle, and the second cut is cut closer to the shoulder," Albaladejo clarified. "The first cut will generally be more tender and leaner, whereas the second cut will have more fat marbling and richer flavor." You can ask your butcher which is which when you're out shopping for tonight's dinner.