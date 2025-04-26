The Best California Heritage Wine At Aldi Will Transport You To Summer

Aldi is a bit of a darling in the world of grocery stores. Its fan favorite lists are huge and full of treasures just waiting to be found, and it's renowned for everything from chocolate to ice cream to produce and more. In particular, wine at Aldi's has a great reputation. We've done some work with their wines before, like our sommelier taste test of 10 different Aldi wines. We also took a look at Winking Owl wines — another robustly popular option. But today, we look at Aldi's collection of California Heritage wines. We sampled each one to get you a ranking from worst to best, and at the end of our tests, one wine came out as the clear winner. It's the relatively new California Heritage Rosé, which will really get you in a summer mood.

In our methodology, we looked at aroma, the authenticity in the wine's taste, and how each wine compared to others within the brand. Wines were sampled over a course of multiple days so as not to muddle the flavor profile of each by mixing too many on the palate at once. Based on these criteria, the California Heritage Rosé blew the competition out of the water.