The Best California Heritage Wine At Aldi Will Transport You To Summer
Aldi is a bit of a darling in the world of grocery stores. Its fan favorite lists are huge and full of treasures just waiting to be found, and it's renowned for everything from chocolate to ice cream to produce and more. In particular, wine at Aldi's has a great reputation. We've done some work with their wines before, like our sommelier taste test of 10 different Aldi wines. We also took a look at Winking Owl wines — another robustly popular option. But today, we look at Aldi's collection of California Heritage wines. We sampled each one to get you a ranking from worst to best, and at the end of our tests, one wine came out as the clear winner. It's the relatively new California Heritage Rosé, which will really get you in a summer mood.
In our methodology, we looked at aroma, the authenticity in the wine's taste, and how each wine compared to others within the brand. Wines were sampled over a course of multiple days so as not to muddle the flavor profile of each by mixing too many on the palate at once. Based on these criteria, the California Heritage Rosé blew the competition out of the water.
Why should you grab that California Heritage Rosé?
When sampling this wine, our taster noted a few things. First, the scent. The aroma of this wine is a delightfully bright mix of raspberry, red cherry, and wildflowers, which evokes the sense of summer. Reviews of the wine generally echo this sentiment, with people lauding it for its crisp, clean, aromatic bouquet. The color is eye-catching, too. It's a salmon shade that enhances the overall lightness of the presentation, allowing you to enjoy the wine with your eyes along with your nose and tongue.
As for flavor, you'll find the California Heritage Rosé stacks up pretty nicely to other, more expensive brands. It has notes of cherries, red berries, and citrus, bringing a light and refreshing taste to the palate that pairs well with grilled vegetables and mild, creamy cheeses. We found the wine to be zesty and uplifting to the palate, and reviewers enjoy the hint of vanilla. This wine does lean on the dry side, which is about the only potential downside if you aren't the biggest fan of dry wines. But if you're looking for an affordable and delicious wine to pair with your next meal, California Heritage Rosé should be your go-to bottle to grab.