The Worst Bourbon Chocolate Brand Is The Definition Of Weak Sauce

In terms of taste, Raaka actually fares quite well. Some Reddit users found it mediocre, mostly due to the fact that it's a raw bar instead of a roasted one, but still acknowledged that it's pretty solid as far as raw bars go. We found its notes to be rich, dark, and smooth, without any excessive bitterness. Again, the only reason it ranked so low was due to the lack of true bourbon bite. After all, if you're going to get a bourbon chocolate, those spicy, woodsy notes should play front and center on the palate. Other Redditors found Raaka to be a little lacking in the sweetness department, and we agree. If you love a super sugary chocolate bar, you're probably not going to be a huge fan of Raaka's dark chocolate flavors, which rely on natural ingredients for just a hint of a sweet lift.

Beyond that, the biggest gripe we had was with the price. Chocolate is already pretty expensive in this economy, and since Raaka is a small business with high production standards, you pay for the quality you get. It's a tasty treat when you have the extra money to spend, but if you're looking for something sweet or really bourbon-forward, you're better off buying one of our higher rated brands like Art Eatables.