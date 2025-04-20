Sweet Alabama Pecan Bread Recipe

Back before there were food bloggers, one way that home cooks were able to share their recipes with a wider audience was by publishing them in church and community cookbooks. While we can't say for sure if that's how sweet Alabama pecan bread spread throughout the South, it seems like a strong possibility. The dish may have originated in the early 20th century, most likely in Alabama (hence the name), although its roots could extend even further back into the late 19th century when the state first became known for its pecan groves. As with many older dishes, there's a fair amount of variation between recipes.

Oftentimes, sweet Alabama pecan bread takes the form of a quick bread baked in a loaf pan, but developer Jessica Morone takes inspiration from another traditional variation and bakes hers in a rectangular cake pan, which results in a very different taste and texture. As Morone says of her recipe, "Texturally and flavor-wise, it's more like a blondie. The flavor is sweet and nutty, with a rich, caramelized taste. The pecans add a buttery crunch to every bite of this bread." Despite the fact that this recipe is made with vegetable oil instead of butter, she assures us, "It still tastes rich and buttery, and the texture is moist, chewy, and almost gooey."