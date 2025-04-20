Sweet Alabama Pecan Bread Recipe
Back before there were food bloggers, one way that home cooks were able to share their recipes with a wider audience was by publishing them in church and community cookbooks. While we can't say for sure if that's how sweet Alabama pecan bread spread throughout the South, it seems like a strong possibility. The dish may have originated in the early 20th century, most likely in Alabama (hence the name), although its roots could extend even further back into the late 19th century when the state first became known for its pecan groves. As with many older dishes, there's a fair amount of variation between recipes.
Oftentimes, sweet Alabama pecan bread takes the form of a quick bread baked in a loaf pan, but developer Jessica Morone takes inspiration from another traditional variation and bakes hers in a rectangular cake pan, which results in a very different taste and texture. As Morone says of her recipe, "Texturally and flavor-wise, it's more like a blondie. The flavor is sweet and nutty, with a rich, caramelized taste. The pecans add a buttery crunch to every bite of this bread." Despite the fact that this recipe is made with vegetable oil instead of butter, she assures us, "It still tastes rich and buttery, and the texture is moist, chewy, and almost gooey."
Gather the ingredients for the sweet Alabama pecan bread
This simple quick bread doesn't require any complicated ingredients. The batter itself is made of flour, baking powder, salt, sugar (both white and brown), vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla extract. Add some pecans, and you're all set to go.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F
Step 2: Prepare a pan
Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper, or spray it well with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 3: Combine the dry ingredients
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
Step 4: Mix the sugars and oil
In a separate large bowl mix together the granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vegetable oil.
Step 5: Stir in the eggs and vanilla
Add in the eggs and vanilla extract and mix until well combined.
Step 6: Add the dry ingredients to the wet ones
Stir in the flour mixture until incorporated.
Step 7: Fold in the pecans
Mix in the pecans until just combined.
Step 8: Pour the batter into the pan
Spread the batter evenly into the prepared baking dish.
Step 9: Bake the bread
Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, until it's golden brown and the center is set.
Step 10: Cool and cut the bread
Let cool for at least 15 minutes, then slice into squares and serve.
Our sweet Alabama pecan bread has a rich, nutty, caramelized flavor. The pecans add a buttery crunch, and the texture is moist, chewy, and almost gooey.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cup all purpose flour
- 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 4 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups pecans, finely chopped
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F
- Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper, or spray it well with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
- In a separate large bowl mix together the granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vegetable oil.
- Add in the eggs and vanilla extract and mix until well combined.
- Stir in the flour mixture until incorporated.
- Mix in the pecans until just combined.
- Spread the batter evenly into the prepared baking dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, until it's golden brown and the center is set.
- Let cool for at least 15 minutes, then slice into squares and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|443
|Total Fat
|29.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|62.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|29.0 g
|Sodium
|151.7 mg
|Protein
|4.9 g
What swaps can I make to this recipe?
There are a number of different ways you can change up this recipe if need be. Want it gluten-free? No problem, you can use gluten-free flour in place of all-purpose. Prefer a vegan version? Use an egg substitute like flax, chia seeds, or aquafaba.
You can also enhance the flavor by adding a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg, or by swapping out the vanilla for almond extract to play up the nuttiness. Speaking of nuts, heretical though this might seem, you could even use walnuts or almonds in place of pecans if you prefer. Some cooks may also wish to add dried fruit such as craisins or cherries to the batter, while chocolate chips (milk, white, or semisweet) are yet another option that would make these bars more like traditional blondies.
Finally, you could top the sweet bread with a sprinkling of powdered sugar or, if you enjoy super-sweet desserts, go for a glaze. A pecan streusel topping would turn these into an extra-crunchy and nutty treat.
How can I serve this pecan bread?
Jessica Morone tells us, "Alabama pecan bread is often served as a dessert or snack, rather than for breakfast like a quick bread, because it's so sweet." However, depending on your tastes and what you serve along with it, Sweet Alabama pecan bread can be quite versatile, something you can dress up or down to suit any meal. While some of the more loaf-like versions were traditionally served with butter or jam, this more cake-like interpretation stands on its own as a breakfast treat or a mid-morning or afternoon snack to accompany a cup of coffee or tea. For brunch, it would make a sweet contrast to a savory main dish such as eggs Benedict or sausage strata (and perhaps a pitcher of mimosas).
A square of this Sweet Alabama pecan bread, wrapped in plastic, would be a great lunchbox dessert, but if you want to serve it after dinner, try topping it off with a dollop of whipped cream and a side of fresh berries or sliced peaches. Of course, you can always go completely nuts by adding a scoop of homemade brown butter and pecan ice cream, along with a drizzle of salted caramel sauce. No matter how you serve it, this pecan bread is likely to delight your taste buds.