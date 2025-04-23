The Creamiest Cacio E Pepe Relies On One Easy Step

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When a dish relies solely on just a few ingredients, it's imperative that those ingredients are top-notch. Cacio e pepe, a classic Italian pasta dish with only three ingredients, is a prime example. Freshly cracked black pepper is necessary, as opposed to the pre-ground tins found in the supermarket, because the spicy, peppery notes only come through from the breaking and toasting of fresh, whole peppercorns. But the other ingredient, Pecorino Romano, is the traditional cheese used for cacio e pepe, and it's really the star of the show. But the salty, savory cheese must take a certain form to yield the perfect cacio e pepe.

The Pecorino Romano absolutely must be freshly shredded, as pre-shredded cheese contains anti-caking agents that affect the texture and flavor of the cheese. For the cheese to melt into a silky, salty sauce, it must be grated as finely as possible. To achieve this, a microplane is the best tool for the job. The fine teeth of the long, thin grater are able to shave off tiny slivers of the aged sheep's milk cheese. When mixed with hot, starchy pasta water, the finely grated Pecorino Romano melts into a glossy sauce that perfectly coats the spaghetti. If the cheese was grated into thick slices or peeled into ribbons, however, it wouldn't disappear into the pasta water and would become thick chunks in the sauce.