The Extra Cheese Martha Stewart Includes In Her Cacio E Pepe

If you've never had the famous pasta dish cacio e pepe, which Anthony Bourdain called '"the greatest in the history of the world," you may be wondering what all the fuss is about and why it's so popular. The magic of the dish comes from transforming grated cheese and black pepper into a piquant, creamy sauce that silkily coats the noodles using nothing more than starchy pasta cooking water. Translated from Italian to loosely mean "cheese and pepper," it may just be the wonderful simplicity that makes the ancient Roman pasta so spectacular.

Depending on the linguistics, the word cacio usually refers to the hard, salty aged cheese made from sheep's milk known as Pecorino Romano, as the Italian word more commonly used for cheese in general is formaggio. The type of cheese cacio e pepe always uses isn't world-famous Parmigiano Reggiano, but rather pecorino romano, and a good quality one at that.

In addition to the traditional Pecorino Romano, culinary powerhouse Martha Stewart revealed on Instagram that she also uses Grana Padano cheese in her cacio e pepe. Not only is Stewart a fan of Grana Padano, but it's also the cheese that Lidia Bastianich swears by for pasta. Thankfully, Grana Padano is generally a more affordable alternative to other imported Italian cheeses.

