The Best BBQ Chips Are Far Superior To Lay's

Whether snacked on alone or partnered with a sandwich, potato chips can hit the spot every time — especially for those who swear by one brand. The perfect blend of crunch, texture, and seasoning can instantly elevate one brand's chips over all other big-name brands, even among the most classic chip flavors.

We tried and ranked 10 different kinds of BBQ chips and chose Cape Cod Sweet Mesquite Barbeque Kettle-Cooked chips as the best. This snack may have a mouthful of a name, but what's inside their bags are chips we could eat again and again. We're big fans of Cape Cod fare because it packs a serious crunch, has a great texture, and we love the folded pieces of chips.

With so many varieties on the market, a flavor like BBQ may be considered a little basic. But, Cape Cod's BBQ chips are our No. 1 for a reason. The chips are slightly sweet and smoky, and we found them to have an umami quality that reminds snackers of actual barbecue. The satisfying crunch is there and none of the flavors overpower each other, resulting in a must-try flavor that doesn't disappoint.