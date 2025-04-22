The Best BBQ Chips Are Far Superior To Lay's
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether snacked on alone or partnered with a sandwich, potato chips can hit the spot every time — especially for those who swear by one brand. The perfect blend of crunch, texture, and seasoning can instantly elevate one brand's chips over all other big-name brands, even among the most classic chip flavors.
We tried and ranked 10 different kinds of BBQ chips and chose Cape Cod Sweet Mesquite Barbeque Kettle-Cooked chips as the best. This snack may have a mouthful of a name, but what's inside their bags are chips we could eat again and again. We're big fans of Cape Cod fare because it packs a serious crunch, has a great texture, and we love the folded pieces of chips.
With so many varieties on the market, a flavor like BBQ may be considered a little basic. But, Cape Cod's BBQ chips are our No. 1 for a reason. The chips are slightly sweet and smoky, and we found them to have an umami quality that reminds snackers of actual barbecue. The satisfying crunch is there and none of the flavors overpower each other, resulting in a must-try flavor that doesn't disappoint.
A winning and crunchy combination
Even though they weren't tops on our ranking of Cape Cod chip flavors, the company's BBQ chips left an impression on us. We found the flavor outstanding and the smoky aroma made us want to dig in. That's what Cape Cod was going for when it introduced the chips, noting on its website that it used summer days grilling on Cape Cod as inspiration to create its seasoning. The seasoning itself includes paprika, salt, molasses, onion powder, garlic powder, and smoke, among other ingredients, offering a variety of flavors to play against the crunchy chips.
Cape Cod's BBQ chips aren't the Massachusetts company's only variety that has us hooked on their classic crunch. We also ranked the brand's salt and vinegar chips first on our list of salt and vinegar chips from leading brands. The thick, small-batch kettle chips rely on a combo of apple cider vinegar and sea salt for a snack that leaves other big-name brands behind.