Airlines Offer Meals For Way More Dietary Restrictions Than You Realize

Nobody would ever accuse airline meals of being gourmet fare, but a meal on an airplane doesn't have to be all doom and gloom either. In fact, fliers may be surprised to learn that there are different codes that airlines use to designate a wide spectrum of meals. Sure, there are vegetarian, kosher, and gluten-free meals, but airlines have greatly expanded their offerings in recent years.

According to WorldGo, there are over 30 accepted codes on worldwide flights. Most airlines generally have gluten-free options, as well as vegetarian options, kids' meals, and meals that cater to various dietary restrictions. Common codes for airline food can also designate certain meals as low-salt or lactose-free, special meals (which typically vary by airline), and meals consisting entirely of raw vegetables or fresh, seasonal fruit, to name a few.

While customers may not be able to use the codes themselves when ordering meals on a flight, they can contact an airline if they have certain dietary restrictions. This way, the airline itself can use the codes to ensure the flight has the specific meals on board to meet those needs.