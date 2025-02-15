Do Airlines Provide Gluten-Free Meals?

The good news for celiacs is that most major airlines provide gluten-free meals. The bad news? Success typically relies on giving them a nudge beforehand. Never rely on onboard availability, and be aware of the "oops we forgot your meal" curse. The safest approach is to add your dietary details when booking and triple-check the airline's gluten-free policies before confirming. British Airways, United, and Delta are among the green-lighted airlines, but each has its own online process for requesting special meals.

Follow the company-specific procedure (retrieving instructions from its official website) and confirm your meal is available upon check-in. That last-minute prod should avoid forgotten food, but identify yourself onboard, too. There have been horror stories of mixed-up seats and long-haul meals replaced with laughable alternatives like sliced oranges.

Making these extra demands might seem faffy. But for the sake of a few requests, a gluten-free-friendly flight is worth the added communication. After being "glutened," severe symptoms can include vomiting or diarrhea — neither of which are particularly pleasant to endure, especially wedged into a tiny airplane toilet cubicle. If it's possible to learn how to drink a margarita on a plane using in-flight ingredients, a celiac diet should be manageable. Just don't be afraid to voice your requirements politely.

