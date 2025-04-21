How To Make A Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie Without A Cast Iron Skillet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate chip cookies are hands down one of the best desserts out there. Not only are they relatively versatile and easy to enhance with your favorite add-ins, but everyone seems to have a recipe for how to make the best batch. Another underscored benefit? These cookies are small and easy to eat — though they don't always have to be pint-sized.

Enter: the skillet cookie. Traditionally, this recipe starts by mixing up your normal cookie ingredients — like the butter, flour, eggs, sugar, and chocolate chips — into a dough. But instead of shaping your cookies into 2-tablespoon balls on a cookie sheet, the dough is pressed into a cast iron skillet and baked in the oven until it's golden brown on top and the edges start to pull away from the sides of the pan. Once the cookie is baked, it can topped with your favorite vanilla ice cream, sliced like a pie, and served to your awaiting guests.

But what if you don't have a cast iron skillet? Luckily, you can swap this workhorse of a pan for a non-stick, oven-safe skillet. This lightweight swap that will still give you a delicious cookie — no seasoning required.