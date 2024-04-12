Why Proper Preheating Is Essential For Skillet Cookies

"Ooey" isn't an actual word, which is a shame because it succinctly captures the rapturous experience of a fresh-from-the-oven skillet cookie. Chewy and gooey come close, but if you want to sum up the pleasantly molten dough that is barely baked through with maybe a bit of whipped cream or quickly-melting vanilla ice cream on top, you need a word like "ooey." While you may have to invent some words to describe them, skillet cookies are a cinch to make whether from homemade dough or store-bought. The only necessity is a sturdy, oven-safe skillet, preferably cast iron. Cast iron holds on to heat quite well and evenly distributes it, but other pans will work in a pinch. Regardless, it is critical to preheat the oven before baking.

Skillet cookies require even heat to bake properly. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye outlines how important it is to preheat the oven in her recipe for skillet chocolate chip cookies. "Preheating is key as it ensures the cookie will cook evenly at the right temperature," Rye writes. "If you don't preheat and put the cookie in, it could ruin it."

Rye recommends turning on the oven immediately when making skillet cookies, leaving plenty of time to assemble the dough while the oven heats. No need to worry if the oven hits the sweet spot before the dough is ready; that extra time at temperature delivers a more even heat.