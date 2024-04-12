Why Proper Preheating Is Essential For Skillet Cookies
"Ooey" isn't an actual word, which is a shame because it succinctly captures the rapturous experience of a fresh-from-the-oven skillet cookie. Chewy and gooey come close, but if you want to sum up the pleasantly molten dough that is barely baked through with maybe a bit of whipped cream or quickly-melting vanilla ice cream on top, you need a word like "ooey." While you may have to invent some words to describe them, skillet cookies are a cinch to make whether from homemade dough or store-bought. The only necessity is a sturdy, oven-safe skillet, preferably cast iron. Cast iron holds on to heat quite well and evenly distributes it, but other pans will work in a pinch. Regardless, it is critical to preheat the oven before baking.
Skillet cookies require even heat to bake properly. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye outlines how important it is to preheat the oven in her recipe for skillet chocolate chip cookies. "Preheating is key as it ensures the cookie will cook evenly at the right temperature," Rye writes. "If you don't preheat and put the cookie in, it could ruin it."
Rye recommends turning on the oven immediately when making skillet cookies, leaving plenty of time to assemble the dough while the oven heats. No need to worry if the oven hits the sweet spot before the dough is ready; that extra time at temperature delivers a more even heat.
The skillet distributes the heat
The beauty of the skillet cookie is the two-pronged approach of the cooking style. Yes, it is baked much like regular cookies, which accounts for the crispy edges and top of the cookie. But the skillet surrounding the cookie allows it to gently bake underneath as it absorbs and evenly radiates the heat, which is also why cast iron is a great option for reheating leftover pizza. The result is a cookie that is an amalgamation of crunchiness and fudginess that seems almost unreal.
Of course, the skillet also makes for a show-stopping presentation piece for the skillet cookie, but use caution if you plan on bringing it to the table and serving directly from it. Sturdy pans, cast iron or not, remain very hot for quite some time after exiting the oven. Just as you built in time for preheating, give the skillet cookie, and the skillet, some time to cool off, and use oven mitts or kitchen towels when handling the hot skillet. All that's left is to enjoy your skillet cookie, whether it be a classic chocolate chip studded version or a less-traditional take, such as a PB&J version that is sure to delight.