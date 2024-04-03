Your Cast-Iron Pan Will Revolutionize The Way You Reheat Pizza

Perhaps one of the best parts of ordering a pizza — or pie as some of us call it — other than taking the first bite is the probability of having leftovers. Maybe you like to chow down on a cold leftover slice for a last-minute breakfast or you like to spruce it up with more toppings and reheat it for another lunch or dinner. There is an array of creative ways to reuse leftover pizza, but when it comes to the simplicity of reheating and eating a few slices in their current form — it's important to know the best method so you don't ruin the pie. You might typically use a microwave, but an unlikely and ideal tool is your cast-iron pan.

A cast-iron pan on the stovetop might not be as quick as a turn in the microwave, but it's the ideal technique to achieve a crispy crust rather than letting it go soggy. When done right, the pizza should be crispy at the bottom and reheated at the top so it's nearly the same as it was fresh out of the box last night. It happens because cast iron has the ability to maintain heat, ensuring the pizza is crisped and warmed through from the toppings to the bottom of the crust after it's preheated. Cast-iron pans are also oven safe, so you can preheat the oven and reheat the slices in the oven in addition to on the stovetop.