The One-Ingredient Hack To Extend Feta Cheese's Shelf Life

Preserving feta in oil is simple enough, but it's important to get a few things right. First, you need to make sure the cheese is dry. Although the aim is to maintain the moisture within the cheese, any residual brine on the outside can create pockets where bacteria can breed. If the cheese comes packed in brine, drain it well (save the brine, as it can be used in other recipes) then pat it down with paper towel until the cheese feels dry to the touch. Next, if you're starting with a block of feta, cut your cheese into cubes of around ½ to 1 inch. Not only will this make it easier to arrange in the canning jars (you can buy a set of Mason jars from Amazon), but it will also help the oil to get into more of the cheese. As with any preserve, the jars should be sterilized, along with anything else that will come into contact with the cheese (such as the knife and chopping board).

If you're using herbs and spices, add these to the jar first, followed by the feta. Pour in enough oil to ensure that the cheese is completely covered, as anything left exposed to air will spoil. Then transfer the jar to the fridge. If the olive oil in the jar becomes cloudy, it's not a cause for concern, but rather the result of storing oil in the cold. For clear oil, just bring your preserved feta to room temperature before serving.