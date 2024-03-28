13 Delicious Ways To Marinate Cheese

Cheese is undeniably one of the most incredible foods ever created. It is exceptionally versatile, comes in an abundance of flavors and styles, and easily adds a delicious taste and texture to an array of regional cuisines. Thanks to its soft consistency, it also has the ability to soak up a world of flavors. Really, cheese is fantastic as is, but marinating it has the power to transform it from a mere garnish into the main event.

Marinated cheese makes a wonderful addition to charcuterie boards and side dishes. It's also incredible when added to sandwiches or used as a salad topping, and it allows you to repurpose leftovers. Best of all, most recipes are super simple, especially when you consider the phenomenal flavor results you achieve. If you're looking for a creative way to take your cheese to the next level, marinating it is a no-brainer.

We researched popular recipes, regional variations, and chef recommendations to create a list of phenomenal marinated cheese variations you're sure to love. Keep reading to learn about 13 delicious ways to marinate cheese so you can upgrade your charcuterie boards and take your food preparation skills to new heights.