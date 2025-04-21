Here's Why We Won't Be Seeing An Ina Garten Restaurant Any Time Soon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten has built her cooking empire on the intersection of quality and accessibility. The chef's famous mantra of "store-bought is fine" and her viral Instagram full of step-by-step tips is as inspiring to novice foodies as it is comforting. Garten's is a friendly, creative, go-at-your-own-pace world — a scene into which the high-stress rigor of a professional kitchen simply doesn't fit. In an interview with Radio Cherry Bombe from September 2024, Garten shares, "[W]e will definitely not have an Ina Garten restaurant. I think that's the hardest work on the planet. It's just grueling. Everybody crammed into a small space."

To the Unofficial Patron Saint of Home Cooks, making smaller portions of comfort food classics (enough to feed a houseful of loved ones, but not enough to feed an entire restaurant, and doing it at a slower speed) more than gets the job done. "I remember the book that was written about Mario Batali's restaurant, Bill Buford's book, about when he said, 'I just couldn't figure out where to go in the kitchen.' He said, 'Not that I didn't know which station to go. I didn't know where my body was going to fit,'" Garten recounts, in the interview. Ultimately, choosing to pursue the restaurant biz is a matter of different strokes for different folks, and the Barefoot Contessa doesn't see it in her future. "If you have to change your tongs from your right hand to your left hand, you're already in the weeds," she notes.