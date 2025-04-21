The Nespresso Machine Accessory You Don't Need To Bother Buying

Whether you're buying the least expensive Nespresso machine or the most expensive — it's an investment. All of the other machine accessories and gadgets, along with the commitment to regularly stocking your pantry with a variety of the required coffee capsules, only add on to that. But, what if all of them weren't necessary? The testing team at Tasting Table ranked a dozen different Nespresso accessories, and while a lot of them could fall under the umbrella, there was one accessory in particular you don't need to bother buying, and that's the Nespresso recycling bin.

For $20, the idea of a dedicated recycling bin reserved just for your used Nespresso pods in itself sounds excessive. But, that's especially because, whether you're purchasing the standard aluminum or paper pods, your Nespresso coffee capsules are commonly accepted at most recycling facilities. Knowing that, Nespresso's pods don't require a special service — let alone a special bin — to be recycled. You can easily throw any of your used pods into the same one you use for the rest of your recyclables to be picked up from your home every week. Or, you can take part in Nespresso's free recycling service.

Even if you don't already take part in a local recycling program, a $20 bin from Nespresso is not necessary. The brand has offered a free recycling service to its customers since 1991 — including a free recycling bag with every coffee pod purchase made directly through the Nespresso site.